Spring tasks begin despite windy weather

We are enjoying a bit of damp, warm weather at this writing. Any moisture, even if simply hanging in the atmosphere, is welcome at this point. Like much of the state, we’ve experienced drought, high winds and near freezing temperatures in the past 10 days. Despite the less-than-favorable conditions, Post Farms has begun planting corn and beans, albeit a month later than we would like.
The cattle operation continues humming along, drama-free as of late. Generally speaking, no news is good news in the bovine department! Cattle have not yet gone out to pasture due to the bone-dry conditions. We are blessed to have a couple of alfalfa fields to help with feed.
I put in a good three hours raking my yard on one of our rare, low-wind days. I hadn’t previously done any outdoor cleanup, what with the 50 mph winds we’ve been having. I raked a whole pickup load of twigs and probably have yet another load to rake before the mower can start running. I also cleaned out a couple of beds next to the house. I was pleased to see that my wild asparagus patch is already producing and that my hostas are peeking up out of the ground.
Last summer when the house was sided, I also had foundation work done around an enclosed porch. Footings had to be poured and new foundation blocks put in. I wasn’t sure how my plantings were going to fare, since the men had to dig into the plant beds in order to accomplish the work. It’s difficult enough to find good, reliable workers who have the time to take on new projects; thus, I wasn’t going to take issue with any of my plants getting dug up, since none are irreplaceable. Happily, all survived and are thriving despite the dry weather. As a bonus, a pile of dirt leftover from last summer’s house project is sprouting irises! And, I keep reminding myself that sooner, rather than later, I need to start some of the vegetable seeds that I acquired late last summer.
We recently experienced a “pink moon” on the heels of the spring equinox. Spring equinox occurs when the sun hits the equator at such a point that daylight hours equal nighttime hours. Also known as the Paschal moon, the first full moon after spring equinox determines the date of Easter. The term “pink moon” stems from the fact that it often coincides with the appearance of “moss pink” wildflowers across North America. While not actually pink, the moon does sometimes take on a golden glow while lower to the horizon. This I did witness, and through the night, it cast an ethereal, almost daylight quality to the farmstead. One of the things I truly appreciate about living on the farm is the amazing view of the nighttime skies. Of course, I plan to be outdoors the evening of May 15, watching for the “blood moon” of the lunar eclipse.
The older I get, the more fascinated I become with lunar events. I vividly recall the first moon landing in 1969. Sitting outside with my parents in the evenings, I’d strain my eyes, earnestly hoping to catch a glimpse of the astronauts walking on the moon, even though, at such a young age, I knew it was logistically impossible. As I was leaving the nursing home the morning my father passed away, a huge, crescent moon hung low to the eastern horizon, lining up near to Venus and Mars, which appeared as large, bright stars.
But enough stargazing! Easter was a busy, boots-on-the-ground day for me, as I was privileged to play for church services in Pauline, Blue Hill and the local nursing home. In between I had brunch at my minister’s home and dinner with four generations of extended family. In the evening I traveled – with a big stack of keyboard music – three hours south to my sister’s home. The following day we recorded wedding music selections for my nephew and his fiancée to consider. Later we shopped, ate and ate some more. A laidback railroading community nestled among the Kansas wheat fields, my sister’s hometown of Newton features eclectic shops, hometown friendliness, family values and a touch of Southern charm.
Upon returning home, I spent an afternoon helping with my church’s mission quilt project. I love anything relative to sewing! For myself, I’m currently making a quilt top to cover an old comforter. Using a simple, old-fashioned star pattern, I’m having tons of fun creatively mixing and matching scrap fabric. It’s also why my house is a mess, my yard needs attention and my vegetable seeds haven’t gotten started. And now that my secrets are out, I’d best get to raking on this low-wind day!