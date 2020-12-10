34rd Annual Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show will go on

The 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 17-18, 2021, at the 45,000-square-foot Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex, located at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. The show is sponsored and presented by Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio of Norfolk.
The event traditionally takes place in mid-January, but had to be moved due to Directed Health Measures.
Show sponsors have been working closely with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Northeast Community College’s CoVid19 response team to ensure the event can safely take place.
“We’re confident that even under the current measures, the event would take place, but our hope is by waiting conditions will improve,” said Jeffrey Steffen WJAG station manager. “After consulting with everyone, we’re very excited to move forward.”
Steffen said there will be some changes for this year’s event. To more effectively social distance, in lieu of educational seminars UNL Extension will hold Chemigation and Pesticide certification classes at the Life Long Learning Center on Northeast’s main campus. Morning and afternoon sessions will be held both days. Participants will be required to pre-register on the extension’s website, and will be limited, so producers are encouraged to reach out early.
More than 135 vendors representing several different firms will stand ready to demonstrate what lies ahead for agriculture through new equipment and technology. Free demonstrations and door prizes will highlight the show.
WJAG sales manager Sally Lewis said many vendors were very excited at the news the show would take place.
“It’s been a long year for many of them and they are really looking forward to getting in front of potential buyers again. There’s a lot to be said about looking folks in the eye and shaking their hand,” she said. “Many tell us they have formed lasting partnerships and friendships at our show.”
Concessions will be available both days hosted by Northeast Community College Ag students, with the proceeds benefiting their programs at the school.
Shuttle service to and from the parking lot will be available. Admission to the show is free.
Midwest Messenger Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger.