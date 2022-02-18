A fulfilling new job: New Extension dean Charles Stoltenow overwhelmed by Nebraskan hospitality

Nebraskans are known for their work ethic. They need someone to trust who can guide them through business decisions, natural disasters and the hardships ahead.
Dr. Charles Stoltenow understands firsthand what it takes to survive both in agriculture and as a business owner, which will help him in his new role as dean and director of Nebraska Extension at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I am in a listening and learning phase right now,” Stoltenow said. “My focus is on really finding out a sense of where Nebraska Extension is and working with stakeholders toward serving Nebraskans for a successful outcome.”
As dean and director of Nebraska Extension, Stoltenow is responsible for overseeing 4-H youth development, agriculture and natural resources, and family and consumer sciences. His duties began Jan. 1.
Familiar with grass-roots agriculture as an equine veterinarian, Stoltenow began his career at private practices before joining North Dakota State University (NDSU) extension in 1996. He also served as the veterinarian epidemiologist for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Stoltenow has worked in Nebraska before as the state assistant epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health. He also served as an analytical epidemiologist for the USDA’s Centers for Epidemiology and Animal Health in Fort Collins, Colorado.
One of the world’s leading experts on anthrax, Stoltenow is well aware of the health risks presented by the current pandemic. He has a global presence as consultant to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SCD) in Bern and the US State Department.
Prior to accepting the position at UNL, Stoltenow served NDSU as assistant director of extension for agriculture and natural resources since 2013.
Stoltenow replaces Dr. Chuck Hibberd, who retired June 2020 from UNL. Associate dean of Nebraska Extension Dr. Dave Varner was interim dean during the hiring process.
“I really appreciate all the efforts Dave has made to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Stoltenow said during “Dave’s Huddle,” a regular webinar held to communicate with Nebraska Extension employees. “Dave and I are working very closely together to make sure things don’t fall through the cracks. We are still sorting out which activities we take.”
Two major considerations for Stoltenow are the surge in COVID-19 cases and workforce shortages.
Fortunately, Stoltenow can rely on his education and previous experiences to govern his decisions, which will affect thousands of employees and constituents. His goal is to use “the safest ways to keep extension offices open to the public.”
“The advantage of being trained in animal and human epidemiology is that I understand the actual science and have seen what can be expected,” Stoltenow said in reference to COVID-19.
To combat workforce shortages, Stoltenow encourages all branches of extension to work together.
“Are we meeting the needs of Nebraska residents? Are we looking at the needs of the future? We need to look at workforce development, starting with 4-H youth development and building up to how we communicate with producers,” said Stoltenow.
Stoltenow referenced his own experience with private veterinarian practices and knowing the “sweat equity of business owners” when speaking of the workforce shortage. He will also rely on his past involvement with state and local government.
Amidst the challenges ahead, Stoltenow has a positive outlook for his new role at Nebraska Extension.
“Every day I am more excited about UNL, about extension, more excited about the capabilities we have, the directions we are headed,” Stoltenow told Nebraska Extension during the afore-mentioned webinar. “Again, I am just overwhelmed by the capabilities of the staff and everyone and the amount of activities.”
He has also been overwhelmed by the hospitality Nebraskans have shown as he travels the state.
“I really appreciate the opportunity and trust Nebraskans have put in me,” Stoltenow said. “Nebraska has been very warm but also open. I appreciate their directedness.”
Stoltenow has found satisfaction in his new position so far.
“A job fills your pocketbook,” Stoltenow said, “but extension fills your soul.”
