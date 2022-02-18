A fulfilling new job: New Extension dean Charles Stoltenow overwhelmed by Nebraskan hospitality

Nebraskans are known for their work ethic. They need someone to trust who can guide them through business decisions, natural disasters and the hardships ahead.

Dr. Charles Stoltenow understands firsthand what it takes to survive both in agriculture and as a business owner, which will help him in his new role as dean and director of Nebraska Extension at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I am in a listening and learning phase right now,” Stoltenow said. “My focus is on really finding out a sense of where Nebraska Extension is and working with stakeholders toward serving Nebraskans for a successful outcome.”

As dean and director of Nebraska Extension, Stoltenow is responsible for overseeing 4-H youth development, agriculture and natural resources, and family and consumer sciences. His duties began Jan. 1.

Familiar with grass-roots agriculture as an equine veterinarian, Stoltenow began his career at private practices before joining North Dakota State University (NDSU) extension in 1996. He also served as the veterinarian epidemiologist for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Stoltenow has worked in Nebraska before as the state assistant epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health. He also served as an analytical epidemiologist for the USDA’s Centers for Epidemiology and Animal Health in Fort Collins, Colorado.

One of the world’s leading experts on anthrax, Stoltenow is well aware of the health risks presented by the current pandemic. He has a global presence as consultant to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SCD) in Bern and the US State Department.