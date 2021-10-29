AFAN stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 22

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) and We Support Agriculture (WSA) will hold a joint annual stakeholders meeting Monday, Nov. 22 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.
The meeting will open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and conversation time, followed at 9 a.m. by the formal meeting. All AFAN and WSA partners and stakeholders are invited. A luncheon will follow and is scheduled for noon.
A panel discussion will take place consisting of professionals in economic development who will share why agriculture processing is important and what a community must do to attract it.
The AFAN/WSA meeting will include year-end reports by executive director Steve Martin, Kris Bousquet, director of livestock development, and Rylee Stoltz, director of communications with AFAN. The reports will present the year’s accomplishments and provide a look into future opportunities for both organizations.
Also included in the meeting will be the presentation of the Sand County Foundation’s 2021 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award to the Switzer Ranch of Loup County, Nebraska.
Anyone interested in attending the annual meeting to learn more about AFAN and WSA and the future of animal agriculture in Nebraska must RSVP to Mindy Rix by Nov. 15 by calling 402-421-4472 or by emailing mindyr@a-fan.org.