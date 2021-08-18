Ag lending company focuses on start-up cash-rent farmers

A relatively new lending company designs its products to assist farmers who rent their farmland. FarmOp Capital of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been around for about three years, but its founder and CEO, Bill York has been involved in ag lending for more than 40 years.

He saw the need for an ag lender that addressed the distinct necessities of the ag renter. With 10 years’ experience as the CEO of AgriBank, a part of the U.S. Farm Credit System, York was keenly aware of the market for such a lender.

“We work with ag banks and local banks to put together a package to meet the unique needs of our customers,” York said. “We felt there was a structured loan solution to fit the needs of farmers that who rent a lot of land.”

He must have been correct, for in three years FarmOp Capital has grown to 32 employees with agents covering 20 states. Their customer base is a segment of agribusiness that continues to grow, York said.

There are other major differences between FarmOp and other ag lenders. In the company’s effort to promote independent farmers, they provide a different type of underwrite. One of the key components of their program is to require farmers to have a marketing plan.

“We want to facilitate their ability to be able to understand what the future viability of their farm is,” York said. “We help farmers focus on maintaining a good production history and efficient management.”

Because they support their customers, FarmOp Capital tends to have higher advance rates than other ag lenders, he said. That is why they concentrate on providing operating start-up loans. This would cover seed, fertilizer, crop insurance and tools as they need. To make them as efficient as they can be.