With eye-opening momentum, Norfolk, Nebraska is growing by leaps and bounds with a kaleidoscope of businesses and people at the heart of it all.

“Norfolk is lucky to be at the crossroads of industry and agriculture, and every step we take forward is powered by that sector,” said Austen Hagood, director of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the farmers and ranchers who are the true grit of Norfolk’s backbone, agriculture-based businesses help propel growth. That includes third generation Dinkel Implement dealer Brad Dinkel, vice president of the company. He works with his dad and company president John Dinkel to make Dinkel’s 70th year doing business in Norfolk. Dinkel has 25 employees and provides New Holland, JCB, Kabota and Kinze products.

“Agriculture has always been a huge part of Norfolk’s economy, built around the Old Mill downtown. Currently Norfolk has an ethanol plant, feed mills, machine shops, dairy processors, truck and equipment dealers, construction companies and many others that serve the ag economy, and our family business is proud to be one of the many Norfolk businesses supporting agriculture in northeastern Nebraska,” said Brad Dinkel, who is also chairman of the board of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

At Commodity Solutions, a commodity brokerage firm specializing in agricultural futures and options, owner Jed Christensen said clients range from farmers to livestock producers to commercial grain clients whom he helps buy and sell the grain and livestock they produce.

“Our Norfolk, Nebraska location relies heavily on the prosperity of agriculture in the rural communities that surround Norfolk,” Christensen said.

Other invaluable agriculture businesses are Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust where Aaron Otten is president, Sunderman Feedyards run by Stephen Sunderman, and Farmer’s Pride run by Dave Spencer.

Major developments are coming to Norfolk, which is located in Madison County just over 100 miles northwest of Omaha. Norfolk’s population was 24,210 at the 2010 census and the ninth-largest city in Nebraska, but it’s grown to 30,000 and is now the sixth largest city.

“It’s the trade and commerce center of the northeast region of the state. There are trade organizations not just for Norfolk, but the Norfolk-area visitors bureau, and we do a lot of collaboration with the immediate surrounding areas,” said Josh Moenning, mayor of Norfolk since 2016.

How the town name is pronounced depends on whether someone grew up there or grew into the community. People from there call it “Nor-FORK.”

There is much history surrounding homesteading of the town. Settled by German Lutheran farm families who set up camp on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River, Norfolk’s founding is rooted in the land and agricultural pursuits.

“Those settlers wanted the name to be Norfork, so they sent that spelling to the post office back east,” Moenning said. “The post office said, ‘it must be Norfolk, like Virginia,’ and settlers said, ‘OK, we’ll live with the spelling.’”

Half of the residents say “Norfork” and half say Norfolk.

“As a town we pretty much agree on everything, except how to say our town’s name,” Norfolk Chamber of Commerce Director Austen Hagood said.

Immigrant ancestors were farmers who came to America looking for open land and agricultural pursuits. They originally stopped in Wisconsin, but farmland wasn’t as productive there, so they sent a scout team west, and sent a team to Nebraska.

“They liked Nebraska enough to stay,” Mayor Moenning said.

With the North fork of the Elkhorn River being important to the city’s history, Norfolk is redeveloping the waterfront to make it central to private development, recreational and tourism purposes.

An original remnant of a flour mill that was powered by the dam, has caused a 13-foot drop, making the river inaccessible for kayakers and others.

“We plan to remove it, and replace it with eight different drops to create a white water element, which will be popular for river recreationists, kayaks and tubers,” Moenning said.

With Johnson Park next to it, there are plans for an amphitheater for community events and festivals, an ice skating rink and more. The city partnered with the lower Elkhorn Natural Resources district, obtained state grants through tourism programs and from keno monies, Moenning said, and 80% of the money has been committed for the $12 million project, with $400,000 left to raise.

“We think it can be a game-changer, and I’m excited about going from planning to actually doing it,” the mayor said.

In addition to new stores and boutiques, there are farm to table restaurants, a recreational ax throwing activity, and the farmers market has relocated to the Riverpoint Square. There are downtown arts and sculptures and murals as alleyway art.

An eight-room boutique hotel is scheduled to open downtown within a month, which will be called Norfolk River Point Inn.

“Businesses want to move downtown because they see great things happening,” said Traci Jeffrey, director of Visit Norfolk, formally known as Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.

The organization partners with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Department. This combined marketing partnership is called NorfolkNow.

A treasured son of Norfolk is the late, nighttime comedian Johnny Carson who moved there with his family from Iowa, when he was 8.

The Carson home is owned by private citizen Jim McKenzie, who provides tours. McKenzie liked Johnny and didn’t want to see the house fall into disrepair, so he bought it and renovated it with his own money. The floorboards and fireplace are original, but everything else was re-done.

The Johnny Carson exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk was also recently renovated. After gutting it, a Kansas company installed new display cases, walls, flooring and lighting.

The display has an interactive element where you can get on a stage and read cue cards that Carson used to read. He provided a Medal of Freedom, his notes, Emmy awards, costumes, his drum set, and make-up kit, even his Rolodex card file. It contains the names of guests he had on his shows from 1950 to 1990 - John Wayne, Lucille Ball, Jimmy Stewart, Dean Martin - with everybody’s personal phone numbers and their home address.

Other famous people from Norfolk include Thurl Ravenscroft (1953-2005), the voice of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal’s Tony the Tiger, whom many remember from his catchphrase "They're gr-r-reat!"

The original Hallmark store started on Norfolk Avenue. The Hall brothers started Norfolk Post, which later became Hallmark based in Kansas City.

Model rocketry was invented in Norfolk in 1954 by Orville Carlisle, working in the basement of his shoe store on Norfolk Avenue, Hagood said.

Increasingly popular today is the Cowboy bike trail, which starts in Norfolk at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and stretches over 321 uninterrupted miles from Norfolk to Valentine, Nebraska. A shuttle service takes people from Norfolk to Valentine for a fee and they bike back over a four-day jaunt. “

We have people come from all over the U.S., biking the trail, a lot of locals, and people who walk or ride horseback on the trail,” Jeffrey said.

Norfolk is the main location of Northeast Community College, with 7,000 students, 16 career fields and a strong focus on training for the wind turbine industry.

Regarding agriculture’s impact, here are the facts for Madison County, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service:

In 2017, there were 659 farms with just over 353,000 acres of land. The average farm size was 536 acres.

In 2017, the total market value of agricultural products in Madison County was $276 million. Net cash farm income was $64 million. On average, net cash farm income per farm was $97,745.

Madison County ranks 304 out 3,077 counties in the U.S. for total market value of agricultural products sold, ranking it in the top 10% of U.S. counties.

Top crops by acreage are corn (140,001 acres) and soybeans (120,031 acres).

Top livestock by inventory are cattle and calves (70,979) and hogs and pigs (15,947)

The immigrant farmer experience, made possible by dogged self-determination, resourcefulness and ingenuity, is what helped Norfolk grow into one of Nebraska’s largest cities, Mayor Moenning reflected.

“That spirit is alive today, as Norfolk does things its own way, works a bit harder and sees opportunities where others may not,” Moenning said. “Our community is growing, fueled by an approach to life enculturated by our ancestors and driven by opportunities in the new economy.”

Agriculture makes the town thrive. As Hagood said: “It sure does!”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

