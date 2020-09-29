The popular Ag Sack Lunch Program, designed to increase agricultural awareness among Nebraska fourth-graders and their families, has returned for its 11th school year.
Due to the COVID-19, many classes will not be making the trip to Lincoln to tour the Capitol building as part of their fourth-grade curriculum. For that reason, the Ag Sack Lunch program this fall is providing schools with the option of a virtual presentation about the importance of agriculture to Nebraska’s economy.
“Last spring our program was abruptly ended due to the pandemic,” program coordinator Karen Brokaw said. “We don’t want the pandemic to prevent us from visiting with fourth-grade students about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska."
Ag ambassadors give lively presentations, and the virtual renditions have gone well, said Abby Durheim. She is an ag ambassador who is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln agricultural education major from Sunbury, Ohio.
“The kids seem to really enjoy it, and they ask a ton of questions at the end,” she said.
Registrations are still being accepted for both fall and spring presentations for both virtual or in-person Capitol visits. Brokaw encourages teachers to make their reservations as soon as possible to ensure availability. Reservations can be made online at www.agsacklunchprogram.com
“Over the last 10 years, the Ag Sack Lunch Program has been successful in helping our fourth-graders understand where their food comes from and how Nebraska’s farm production methods help protect the environment while ensuring food safety and promoting animal health,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Participating teachers continue to tell us how their students learn so much from the presentations.”
Since the first Ag Sack Lunch program during the 2010-2011 school year, more than 46,000 students have participated in the event. The program provided 5,250 lunches to students during the 2019-2020 school year.
The program is sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Board, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Beef Council, Midwest Dairy and Nebraska Poultry Industries.