During October, AgrAbility projects from 19 states will participate in an AgrAbility Virtual State Fair to provide resources and information for farmers, ranchers and other production agricultural workers who are working with a disability, functional limitation or health condition.
The event will occur alongside the 75th annual observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates America’s workers with disabilities and reminds employers of the importance of inclusive hiring practices.
You can visit the AgrAbility Virtual State Fair, Oct. 1-31 via Facebook @AgrAbility Virtual State Fair or Twitter @AgrAbilityVSF.
Beginning Oct. 1, “Cultivating Accessible Agriculture” will be the recurring theme each day as a different state highlights how it supports and serves this critically important population within that state’s agricultural landscape. Nebraska AgrAbility will participate in the fair Friday, Oct. 9.
Nebraska AgrAbility has provided services since 1985. Its website agrability.unl.edu features success stories and a large toolbox that contains assistive technology solutions for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers with disabilities.
Nebraska AgrAbility is committed to assisting military veterans who want to pursue farming or agricultural careers. The program also supports beginning farmers with disabilities or other functional limitations, as well as underserved populations and minorities in the agricultural sector.
Nebraska AgrAbility is a statewide partnership between University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Easterseals in support of a project funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).
For more information, contact Susan Harris: susan.harris@unl.edu or 308-832-0645.