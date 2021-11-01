Agribankers gather for money talks

While bankers realize money doesn’t actually grow on trees, ag lenders know it does grow in orchards and fields; and that it takes some green to grow things green.
That is why ag lenders from across the country are getting together at the 2021 American Bankers Association’s Agricultural Bankers Conference.
The event is set to take place at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 14-17. There, agribankers will be able to share insight and hindsight of the industry.
Organizers state it is an opportunity to re-connect, recalibrate and strategize for what’s next in ag banking. Four regional bankers will be attending the event to cash in on the chance to do just that.
Jason R. Smith, market president for F&M Bank in West Point, Nebraska will be joining Shan Hanes, president and CEO of Heartland Tri-State Bank in Elkhart, Kansas, Nate Franzén, president of the ag banking division of First Dakota National Bank in Yankton, South Dakota, and Daylin Hash, senior vice-president of First United Bank in Durant, Oklahoma.
In addition to attending the conference, Hanes is a speaker on one of the panels. He will be sharing his two cents on how his bank handled the COVID lockdown in a session concentrating on lessons learned about managing through the pandemic. Hanes will be joined in the session by Rob Nichols, president and CEO of the American Bankers Association, and A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank in Salt Lake City. Hanes said he will be offering the smaller banks’ perspective.
“We had half of our staff out on quarantine,” he said. “We closed the lobby put were able to keep the drive-through open.”
Hanes said the plan worked well and they were able to continue to do business on a limited basis. Afterwards, his bank put teams together to handle any future situations that restricted trade. Being flexible was a key lesson learned, he said.
“We decided that with schools shut down and daycare non-existent, that we could have the employees bring their children to the bank,” Hanes said. “We would rather have the kids there doing remote learning and the employees working than not be able to do business.”
He said it was a kind of “bring your kids to work month.” In addition, it was fun watching the youngsters develop an appreciation for what their mothers had to put up with all day, he said.
“We had family-team building time, too,” Hanes said. “On Friday, I would take them all to get ice cream for everyone.”
Other sessions at the conference will include a pre-conference session sponsored by FINPACK and Farmer Mac. It will focus on what is to be expected in 2022. It will feature Dr. David Kohl.
Kohl is a much-admired speaker at the annual conferences as he consistently offers philosophies you can take to the bank. In fact, he is one of the reasons Franzén is attending.
“All of the speakers and content are excellent,” Franzén said. “But, Dr. Kohl is always worth hearing.”
All of the regional bankers stated they looked forward to getting back to the traditional in-person conference; to being able to re-connect with banking colleagues.
“There is no substitute for the in-person experience,” Franzén said. “Ag is predominantly a family business with a family dynamic. It brings an emotional connection to the industry.”
Hanes agreed stating he missed the camaraderie of the event and he looks forward to getting to see people in person again.
“I think we will appreciate it more this year than we have before,” he said.
Hash, who is on the planning committee for the conference said it is always difficult to narrow down the field of subjects to feature. While USDA programs and regulatory issues are a dime a dozen, there is a copious amount of critical information to share. The plan is to be able to make heads or tails of the emerging concerns in the lending environment and the rural economy’s long-term outlook.
“This is our first live conference since the new administration took over,” Hash said. “There are always new items of interest with a change in admins.”
Looking at the coming year, Hash said he believes one of the most serious alarms regards inputs for producers that are going to be considered higher. He said he is eager to hear what his cohorts in the industry have to say on the subject.
“What we learn from each other is as important as what we learn in the seminars and workshops,” Hanes said. “It helps us better serve our customers and makes us better for the industry.”
Smith and Hash agrees. They said it was a great opportunity to network, compare notes and stories and share ideas with ag lenders from across the country. Smith also likes the fact that there is a Veterans Day tribute.
“The conference offers something for ag lenders of every experience level,” Hash said. “I’ve learned about ag markets, such as fruit trees and almonds, which I am unfamiliar with. It has been surprising how useful the knowledge was I picked up from that diverse, cross-sectional group.”
It is a great group of people who work hard to serve the ag industry, said Franzén. Ag has a greater work ethic than most other industries, he said. It is a generational industry and through those generations you build a trusting relationship between producers and lenders.
“The ideas that come from the conference are prioritized and worked on all the next year,” Smith said. “The benefits of the conference are priceless.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.