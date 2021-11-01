Agribankers gather for money talks

While bankers realize money doesn’t actually grow on trees, ag lenders know it does grow in orchards and fields; and that it takes some green to grow things green.

That is why ag lenders from across the country are getting together at the 2021 American Bankers Association’s Agricultural Bankers Conference.

The event is set to take place at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 14-17. There, agribankers will be able to share insight and hindsight of the industry.

Organizers state it is an opportunity to re-connect, recalibrate and strategize for what’s next in ag banking. Four regional bankers will be attending the event to cash in on the chance to do just that.

Jason R. Smith, market president for F&M Bank in West Point, Nebraska will be joining Shan Hanes, president and CEO of Heartland Tri-State Bank in Elkhart, Kansas, Nate Franzén, president of the ag banking division of First Dakota National Bank in Yankton, South Dakota, and Daylin Hash, senior vice-president of First United Bank in Durant, Oklahoma.

In addition to attending the conference, Hanes is a speaker on one of the panels. He will be sharing his two cents on how his bank handled the COVID lockdown in a session concentrating on lessons learned about managing through the pandemic. Hanes will be joined in the session by Rob Nichols, president and CEO of the American Bankers Association, and A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank in Salt Lake City. Hanes said he will be offering the smaller banks’ perspective.