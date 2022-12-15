Amid lingering drought, water a top priority for Kansas governor

Ensuring water quantity and quality is a top priority for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

After months of meeting with farmers and others across the state for her Prosperity on the Plains tour, a big topic was water and the lingering drought that grips much of the western and southern parts of the state in extreme and exceptional drought.

“We’re going to have to ensure that Kansans, for generations to come, have access to clean water,” Kelly said in an interview with Midwest Messenger this fall. “It is my plan during my second term to convene water users around the same table … to develop a long-term strategy for water quantity and quality, insuring that we have water.”

She said those across the state have to work collaboratively to develop a strategic plan for water sustainability. In addition to drinking water in that strategic plan, Kelly is intent on ensuring farmers and ranchers have the water they need.

“We need for people in the eastern part of the state to really understand issues in the western part of the state,” Kelly said. “It’s very poignant coming from a farmer in western Kansas. Sitting around a table will make it much more real.”

Those discussions are a key part of the strategic plan.

Such a strategy would build on the state’s water plan, which is fully funded for the first time in 15 years. By paying off two state debts on essential water storage ahead of schedule, Kelly said her administration has saved Kansas taxpayers more than $30 million.

“I look at it, as routine maintenance that needs to be done on stream beds, reservoirs. The Department of Agriculture can use it for cost share programs, conservation districts, irrigation technology grants for farmers, preservation of our aquifers and reservoirs,” she said. “They can use it for response to floods, and protecting our drinking water.”

As Congress develops a farm bill for the next five years, Kelly is urging leaders in Washington to come up with solutions helping farmers and ranchers impacted by drought, severe floods, wildfires and extreme temperatures.

With more farmers retiring, but younger farmers not having the capital needed, she’s urging the next Farm Bill to knock down barriers for young people. She also urged Congress to invest in voluntary conservation programs, drought-resistant crops like sorghum and cotton and stronger crop insurance.

Kansas set up a wildfire task force after experiencing several large wildfires over the last five years, which burned 800,000 acres.

The fovernor’s Wildfire Task Force, established this past July, is seeking public input about how to support communities impacted by wildfires.

In other agricultural news, two recent economic development announcements are expected to impact Kansas:

The forthcoming wheat protein plant, Amber Wave, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, was previously a corn ethanol production plant. It is undergoing a massive renovation to process wheat by spring 2023. It will also develop pet food and produce ethanol from wheat.

“Amber Wave will change the face of northwest Kansas,” Kelly said. “It’s a 250 million dollar facility that will create 60 new jobs initially. But more than that – it provides for all the farmers in the area, for a close-to-home place to sell their product.”

Hilmar Cheese Company is also building a new production facility in Kansas. Kelly helped break ground on Hilmar’s facility in Dodge City in late September. It is expected to 250 full-time jobs with a capital investment of $1.1 billion. The governor called it a “game changer” for southwestern Kansas.