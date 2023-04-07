Urban sprawl is a growing problem. Quality, arable farmland is being capped like a time capsule under paved parking lots. Metropolitan infrastructure is sprouting where rows of crop seedlings once grew.

As the land around cities is annexed, many agricultural producers are battling to keep their farmland taxed under a greenbelt status. This is the case in Sarpy County, where a 22 parcels of agricultural land were annexed. A legal conflict has paved the way for a new legislative bill: LB 580.

LB 580 seeks to “allow land that is continually farmed to retain its valuation as agricultural or horticultural land until such time as the land is commercially developed.” The bill was introduced by Sens. Rick Holdcroft, Barry DeKay, Myron Dorn, Jana Hughes, Teresa Ibach and John Lowe in January.

“This bill essentially takes out the restriction of verbiage about the boundaries to a city or village,” said Holdcroft.

Producer Tim Lorenz of rural Gretna has been working closely with Holdcroft and Nebraska Farm Bureau to propel LB 580 into action. He can see the writing on the wall for other farmers across the state well into the future.

“This is a statewide issue,” Lorenz said. “There will be ground on the edge of development forever. Cities are always growing, and it doesn’t matter where in Nebraska you live.”

Lorenz has farmed southeast of Gretna for 37 years. With the help of his two sons, Trent and Luke, he raises corn and soybeans. He wants to ensure farming is a viable option for the next generation.

The majority of the land farmed by Lorenz is rented. One of his landlords is the Harder family. James Harder testified at the March 1 hearing regarding LB 580. He outlined the financial inflation imposed by the new tax valuation after the annexation of his land by Gretna.

The 2023 preliminary assessed value of his 117 acres is $2,590,616, an increase of 537%. The 2023 property tax could be as much as $61,878, compared to the 2022 tax of $10,898. This is 2.66 times what is earned from rent.

“This is an unbearable tax burden forced upon us,” Harder said.

The group in favor of LB 580 is not trying to revamp the tax system, they say. They want agricultural land to be assessed properly and maintain its greenbelt status.

To qualify as agricultural land, the owner must file Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Schedule F (Form 1040). This shows profit or loss from farming for the past two out of the last three years, Holdcroft said.

Part of the reason used by Gretna is that the annexed land is “rural in character.” On May 28, 2021, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled: “Nebraska law authorizes a municipality to annex any contiguous or adjacent land urban or suburban in character,” according to Baird Holm LLP Attorneys at Law.

“These farms have no city services—no sewer, no water—so they cannot be developed for dense housing, industry or commercial at this time,” Lorenz said.

As Gretna develops further, these services will likely be added, but the land currently is corn and soybean fields.

“We’re getting taxed at city levels but have zero services in return,” he said.

The situation is even more dire in areas where industries are built outside city limits, then property is annexed to supply the sewer and water systems to the manufacturing site. Holdcroft provided David City as an example, although numerous cities are swelling beyond their city limits into farmable acres.

“This legislative bill could protect that ground that is right next to those industrial developments,” said Lorenz.

Another landowner whose business may be in jeopardy because of higher tax valuations is Tim Vala, founder and owner of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard.

Vala began his nontraditional farming venture 39 years ago when he rented 16 acres of land to try his horticulture green thumb. He now owns 450 acres southeast of Gretna, about 20 miles from Omaha. Of those acres, 300 are agricultural land and, therefore, received higher tax valuations for 2023. The five-fold increase could potentially end his business.

“From a pure business point of view, at that price I would be better off selling my ground and buying pumpkins from another farmer who has greenbelt status,” said Vala. There is not much of a profit from selling pumpkins and apples as it is, he added.

Each year, Vala grows about 50-55 acres of pumpkins. He uses a three-crop rotation of pumpkins, corn and soybeans; the row crops are custom-farmed by a neighbor. The apple orchard covers 45 acres. All land used for parking lots or as a building site is zoned—and taxed—differently than the agricultural ground.

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch adds value to the community, he said. Families from across Nebraska and other states swarm to Vala’s during its short busy season in autumn.

Vala described some of the reasons he wouldn’t want to sell his land, including giving hay rack rides out to the pumpkin patch, seeing the awe in people’s faces when they encounter 50 acres of pumpkins and watching children tug their daddy’s hand toward the perfect pumpkin they spot across the field.

“I would never want to sacrifice that experience … but the taxes would keep us from making a profit. We would lose money,” Vala said.

With 400,000 some visitors per season, Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard is boosting Nebraska’s economy. In addition to year-round staff, Vala employs 1,000 seasonal workers.

“We’re not tax-supported in any way, shape or form. We’re paying taxes,” said Vala.

Vala’s destination location is just as important as farmers to keeping the Nebraska economy afloat, supporters said. It’s all part of a delicate balance between rural and urban entities that Lorenz described: “You need housing, business, industry and entertainment. To make a community better, you need all facets.”

LB 580 is not about cities versus farms. It’s not even about Gretna or Sarpy County. LB 580 is meant to support agricultural producers both now and in the future who may be forced to sell their land prematurely because of an imperfect tax system.

“We just want a special agricultural exemption on the tax valuation,” Lorenz said.

Nebraska Farm Bureau details the issues surrounding the annexation of Gretna in a Newswire Video: