Annie’s Project classes for women in agriculture this November and December in Nebraska will now feature an online course. This hybrid event will be comprised of virtual and in-person components to bring farm and ranch women together to learn from experts about agricultural risk management. There will be time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants in a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm and ranch women.
The live portion of Annie’s Project classes will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Central time (5:30-7 p.m. Mountain time) on Thursday evenings starting Nov. 5. Classes will be in-person in the following locations Nov. 5 and Dec. 17. The remaining courses will be hosted via Zoom, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, and Dec. 10.
Participants should plan on attending each of the six workshop dates. The course requires participants to have an internet connection. The course will consist of 90-minute live presentations, with opportunities to complete an additional 90-minutes per class of hands-on activities, watch on-demand videos, and have access to additional reading materials.
Register by Nov. 3. The cost for the course is $75 per person and scholarships are available. Course size is limited at each location. In-person events will require masks, and social distancing will be enforced.
Locations are:
- NEW: Online
- Sidney: Cheyenne County Community Center, 627 Toledo St
- Auburn: Nemaha County 4-H Building, 816 I Street
- Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Ave I
- Lincoln: Lancaster County Extension 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A
Agenda:
Nov. 5 – Real Colors Communication
Nov. 12 – Production
- Row Crop Production
- Livestock Production
- Vegetable Production
Nov. 19 – Budgets and Cost of Production
Dec. 3 – Marketing
- Grain Marketing
- Livestock Marketing
- Vegetable Marketing
Dec. 10 – Top Farming/Ranching Legal Questions
Dec. 17 – Class Choice