DECEMBER

6 BigIron Realty, 160+/- Acres Platte Co. Online Land Auction

6 Farmers National Co., 160+/- Acres Johnson Co Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.

6 Lynch/Lambert Owners, 160+/- Acres Jefferson Co Land Auction, Plymouth, Neb.

6 Mary Mahrt, Saunders Co. Farmland Auction, Colon, Neb.

7 Ace Welding, Business Auction, Omaha, Neb.

7 Doug & Cheryl Johnson, Public Auction, Walton, Neb.

7 Gary & Pat Marks, Retirement Auction, Pierce, Neb.

7 Roger Clark, Farm Retirement Auction, Crescent, Iowa

7 Willard Farms, Retirement Farm Auction, Logan, Iowa

9 Laverne Jablonski Estate, Absolute Real Estate Auction, Elyria, Neb.

10 Farmers National Co., 480+/- Acres Nance Co Land Auction, Fullerton, Neb.

10 Farmers National Co., 80+/- Acres Seward Co Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.

11 Timed Online Auction, Kibble Equipment

11 Wieman Annual Year-End Consignment, Marion, SD

11 Daren Sutton Estate/Tri-State Seeding Co, Business Liquidation, Fremont, Neb.

11 Farmers National Co., 311+/- Acres Hall Co. Land Auction, Doniphan, Neb.

11 J&P Larson, Inc., Unreserved Online Auction

12 BigIron Realty, 195.48+/- Acres Scotts Bluff Co. Online Land Auction

12 BigIron Realty, 235+/- Acres Scotts Bluff Co Online Land Auction

14 Grubaugh Auction Service, Cabinet Shop, Woodworking Liquidation, Columbus, Neb.

14 Surge Sales, Close Out Auction, Hartington, Neb.

16 Farmers National Co., 65.67+/- Acres Lancaster Co. Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.

17 DPA Auctions, Online Excess Equipment Auction

17 Farmers National Co., 152.27+/- Acres Cass Co. Land Auction, Ashland, Neb.

17 Farmers National Co., 206.15+/- Acres Johnson & Otoe Counties Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.

17 Multi-Party Farm Equipment Time Online Auction, Steffes Group

18 BigIron Auctions/Bill Haafke Online Retirement Auction

18 BigIron Auctions/Jennen Trucking LLC Unreserved Online Auction

18 BigIron Auctions/Stan & Sue Petersen Online Retirement Auction

18 Creamer, Heimes, Janssen Auctions, Winter Firearms Auction, Hartington, Neb.

18 Mowrey Auction Co., Year End Auction, Milford, IL

19 BigIron Realty, 547.25+/- Acres Decatur/Rawlins Co. Kansas Online Land Auction

19 BigIron Realty, 153.76+/- Acres Hall Co. Online Land Auction

19 BigIron Realty, 234.30+/- Acres Ellis Co. Kansas Online Land Auction

19-20 No-Reserve Dealer & Farmer Auction, Hamilton, Ill.

20 Farmers National Co., 330.06+/- Acres Franklin Co Bid Auction

21 Bartels Ag, Inc. Large Retirement Farm Equip Auction, Hubbard, Neb.

26 BigIron Auctions/Dodge Co. Roads Dept Unreserved Online Auction

31 DPA Auctions, Online Excess Equipment Auction

JANUARY

1 Farmers National Co., 995.27+/- Acres Antelope Co. Land Online Auction

