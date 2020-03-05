MARCH

6 Kirchhoff & Son, Inc., Absolute Farm Machinery Auction, Deshler, Neb.

7/9 Kenneth Renyer Trust, Large Two Day Retirement Auction, Westphalia, Kan.

7 Ardean George Estate Auction, Sutton, Neb.

7 Farnam Volunteer Firemen Consignment Auction, Farnam, Neb.

7 Martin Luther Church, Farmer’s Consignment Auction, Johnson, Neb.

7 Novak Auction Service, Annual Spring Consignment, Dorchester, Neb.

9 Martin Riddle, Land Auction, Sargent, Neb.

10 DPA Auctions, Online Excess Equipment Consignment Auction

10 Poppe Realty & Mgmt., Public Land Auction, Falls City, Neb.

11 BigIron Auctions/EM Farms Unreserved Online Retirement Auction

11 BigIron Auctions/Don Oppliger Estate Unreserved Online Auction

11 Ron Wollert Farms, Retirement Auction, Wiley, Col.

12 Calvin & Dorothy Larson, Estate Land Auction, Sidney, Neb.

12 DPA Auctions, Colfax Co. Online Land Auction

12 Herb & Marge Wollenburg, Public Auction, Odell, Neb.

14 Bill & Tami Coffin, Farm Machinery & Livestock Equip Auction, Shelby, Neb.

14 Jack Walker Estate, Farmland, Acreage & Farm Equip Auction, Randolph, Iowa

14 Marion & Shirley Wenzel & Others, Absolute Public Auction, Elmwood, Neb.

14 R.S. Westring Repair, Large Tool Retirement Auction, Genoa, Neb.

16 Ruhter Auction/John Ostdiek, Retirement Farm Equipment Auction, Lawrence, Neb.

16 Steffes Group, Timed Online Multi-Party Farm Equipment Auction

16 Thurman Harvesting, Inc., No-Reserve Retirement Auction, Kiowa, Kan.

17 Drew & Sheena Case, Public Land Auction, Bee, Neb.

17 Ken & Dorothy Mitchell, Land Auction, Yuma, CO.

17 Roy Montgomery Auctions, Multi-Party Farm Auction, Red Cloud, Neb.

18 Highmark Auctions, Online Farm Auction

18 Mowrey Auction Co., March Auction, Milford, IL.

19 BigIron Realty/Louis Klintworth, Unreserved Online Land Auction8B

19 Lashley Land, POSTPONED from 2/5, Absolute Land Auction, Holbrook, Neb.

21 Buss Realty & Auction, 19th Annual Columbus Area Consignment, Columbus, Neb.

21 Gene & Kathy Heidemann, Public Farm Retirement Auction, Fairbury, Neb.

24 DPA Auctions, Online Land Auctions

24 Farmers National Co., 320+/- Acres Nuckolls Co. Land For Sale By Bids, Lawrence, Neb.

24 HGM Land Partnership Land Auction, Sterling, CO.

24 Lashley Land, Frontier County Land Absolute Auction, Curtis, Neb.

28 Edward & Donna Damme, Retirement Farm Equip Public Auction, Talmage, Neb.

28 Steve & Barbara Lingle, Farm Retirement Auction, Weeping Water, Neb.

28 Susan Borer & Gerald Borer Estate Machinery, Tool & Misc, Petersburg, Neb.

30 Wolf Inc., Spring Machinery Consignment Auction, Ord, Neb.

APRIL

2 Brown Pelican Farms, LLC, Pivot Irrigated Land Auction, Sterling, CO.

