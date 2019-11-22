NOVEMBER
22-12/6 BigIron Realty, 160+/- Acres Platte Co Online Land Auction
22 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, Merrick Co. School Land Lease, Central City, Neb.
22 Board of Educational Lands & Funds, York Co. School Land Lease, York, Neb.
22 Daren Sutton Estate, Hay & Hay Equipment Estate Auction, Gretna, Neb.
23/24 Rhynalds Auction Service, Farm Literature, Signs, Farm Toys, Minden, Neb.
23 Bramer Auction & Realty, Amherst Machinery Auction, Amherst, Neb.
23 Hill ‘N’ Dale Ranch, Carter Co, MO Land Auction, Van Buren, MO.
23 Schow Auction Svc., Fall Equipment Consignment Auction, Paxton, Neb.
25-12/2 Steffes Group/Duane Barclay Farm Retirement, Homer, Neb. Timed Online
25 Ruhter Auction/Dave & Shelley Shafer, Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, Hastings, Neb.
25 Tim & Eileen Richter, Retirement Absolute Auction, Kearney, Neb.
11/27-12/11 Creamer, Heimes, Janssen, Farm Toy Auction, Online Only
11/28-12/8 Creamer, Heimes, Janssen, Vintage Farm Literature, Farm Adv., Signs, Etc Online Only
30 John Frerichs Estate & Others, Toy Auction, Laurel, Neb.
DECEMBER
1 Paul Quackenbush, Auction, Crete, Neb.
3 Carl “Butch” Schuetz Estate, Public Land Auction, Pawnee City, Neb.
3 DPA Auctions, Online Excess Equipment Consignment Auction
3 Farmers National Co., 660.21+/- Acres Franklin Co Land Sealed Bid Auction
3 Stadler Implement Online Auction Ends
3 UFarm Real Estate, Furnas Co. Land Auction, Arapahoe, Neb.
4 AgIron West Fargo, West Fargo, ND
5 BigIron Realty, 79.54+/- Acres Hall Co. Online Land Auction
5 BigIron Realty, 78.36+/- Acres Hall Co. Online Land Auction
5 BigIron Realty, 93.52+/- Acres Polk Co. Online Land Auction
5 Farmers National Co., 158.98+/- Acres Platte Co. Land Auction, Humphrey, Neb.
5 Hanson Glendale Farm Partnership, 240+/- Acres Land Auction, Monroe, Neb.
5 Midwest Land Company, Madison Co. Farmland Auction, Battle Creek, Neb.
6 Farmers National Co., 160+/- Acres Johnson Co Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.
6 Lynch/Lambert Owners, 160+/- Acres Jefferson Co Land Auction, Plymouth, Neb.
6 Mary Mahrt, Saunders Co. Farmland Auction, Colon, Neb.
7 Gary & Pat Marks, Retirement Auction, Pierce, Neb.
7 Roger Clark, Farm Retirement Auction, Crescent, Iowa
7 Willard Farms, Retirement Farm Auction, Logan, Iowa
9 Laverne Jablonski Estate, Absolute Real Estate Auction, Elyria, Neb.
10 Farmers National Co., 480+/- Acres Nance Co Land Auction, Fullerton, Neb.
10 Farmers National Co., 80+/- Acres Seward Co Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.5B
10 Steffes Group, Farm Retirement Auction, Lisbon, ND
11 Daren Sutton Estate/Tri-State Seeding Co, Business Liquidation, Fremont, Neb.
11 Farmers National Co., 311+/- Acres Hall Co. Land Auction, Doniphan, Neb.
12 BigIron Realty, 195.48+/- Acres Scotts Bluff Co. Online Land Auction
12 BigIron Realty, 235+/- Acres Scotts Bluff Co Online Land Auction
13 Gary & Karen Christiansen Trust, Farm Equipment Auction, Denison, Iowa
14 Surge Sales, Close Out Auction, Hartington, Neb.
16 Farmers National Co., 65.67+/- Acres Lancaster Co. Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.
17 Farmers National Co., 152.27+/- Acres Cass Co. Land Auction, Ashland, Neb.
17 Farmers National Co., 206.15+/- Acres Johnson & Otoe Counties Land Auction, Lincoln, Neb.
19 BigIron Realty, 547.25+/- Acres Decatur/Rawlins Co. Kansas Online Land Auction
19 BigIron Realty, 153.76+/- Acres Hall Co. Online Land Auction
19 BigIron Realty, 234.30+/- Acres Ellis Co. Kansas Online Land Auction
20 Farmers National Co., 330.06+/- Acres Franklin Co Bid Auction
JANUARY
18 Creamer, Heimes, Janssen Auctions, Winter Firearms Auction, Hartington, Neb.