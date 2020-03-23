MARCH
21 CANCELLED: Buss Realty & Auction, Annual Columbus Area Consignment, Columbus, Neb.
21 Dale & Lori Baltzer, Farm Retirement Auction, Tripp, SD
21 Gene & Kathy Heidemann, Public Farm Retirement Auction, Fairbury, Neb.
21 Grubaugh Auction Service, Military & Sports Collectibles Auction, Monroe, Neb.
21 POSTPONED: Messersmith Auction Co., Annual Consignment Auction, Cozad, Neb.
21 Spencer Auction Group, Land Auction, Beebeetown, Iowa
23 Charles & Everett Votipka, Farm Retirement Auction, Geneva, Neb.
24 DPA Auctions, Online Land Auctions
24 Farmers National Co., 320+/- Acres Nuckolls Co. Land Sale By Bids, Lawrence, Neb.
24 HGM Land Partnership Land Auction, Sterling, CO.
24 Lashley Land, Frontier County Land Absolute Auction, Curtis, Neb.
25 BigIron Auctions/Dorothy Larson Unreserved Online Estate Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Fessler Brothers Online Retirement Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Ivan’s Welding Online Retirement Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Leonard & Ramona Sluka Online Retirement Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Sandra Rieckman Online Retirement Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Wayne & Lynette Duis Online Retirement Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Wheaton Dumont Coop Elevator Unreserved Online Auction
25 Highmark Auctions/Madison Area Farmers Online Consignment Auction
26 Jeanne M. Lewis Revocable Trust Land Auction, Meadow Grove, Neb.
27 POSTPONED to 4/17: R. Jim Adams Estate, Farm, Acreage Equip, Power Tools, Recreational Equip, Fremont, Neb.
28 POSTPONED: Bramer Auctions, Amherst Machinery Auction, Amherst, Neb.
28 Aschoff Auction Company, Consignment Auction, Osmond, Neb.
28 POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Creamer, Heimes, Janssen Auctioneers, Spring Firearms Auction, Martinsburg, Neb.
28 Edward & Donna Damme, Retirement Farm Equip Public Auction, Talmage, Neb.
28 POSTPONED to 8/29: Steve & Barbara Lingle, Farm Retirement Auction, Weeping Water, Neb.
28 POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Susan Borer & Gerald Borer Estate Machinery, Tool & Misc., Petersburg, Neb.
30 Wolf Inc., Spring Machinery Consignment Auction, Ord, Neb.
APRIL
1 BigIron Auctions/Chromy Farms Unreserved Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Greg & Cathy Scheinost Unreserved Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Scott Beermann Online Retirement Auction
2 Brown Pelican Farms, LLC, Pivot Irrigated Land Auction, Sterling, CO.
2 David Farms, LLC Farm Auction, Plainview, Neb.
2 Grubaugh Auctions, Butler/Polk Co. Irrigated Farmland Absolute Auction, Columbus, Neb.
4 Al Wellman, Public Auction, Lincoln, Neb.
4 POSTPONED: Late William (Billy) Witzel Auction, Brainard, Neb.
4 Schow Auction Service, Spring Equipment Consignment Auction, Paxton, Neb.
6 Ruhter Auctions/Gilbert & Karen Frieling, Retirement Farm Auction, Gaylord, Kan.
7 Farmers National Co., 80.61+/- Acres Washington Co. Land Sale by Bids, Omaha, Neb.
7 Farmers National Co., 980+/- Acres Gage Co. Land Auction, Beatrice, Neb.
11 Raymon Judds Auction, Ashland, Neb.
14 Hilpipre Auction Co., Online Grain Storage Bin Equipment Auction