Auctioneer has heart for fundraising

Lee Valley, located near Tekamah, Nebraska, specializes in buying, selling and consigning farm equipment. Head auctioneer Scott Olson also specializes in fundraising.

Olson has sold just about everything in his 40-year career as auctioneer at Lee Valley, including the kitchen sink. He has been an auctioneer at fundraisers for “many, many years,” as far back as 1981 when he attended Worldwide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa.

A special fundraiser Olson recalled was when a little girl needed money to cover medical expenses. Olson convinced the grandmother to change the silent auction into a live event.

“I sold cookies and brownies and donated items. Then I put my baked goods back on the table and sold them again, and others started to do the same,” said Olson. “I cleaned the stage a second time and we raised $8,000 for that little girl just by selling cookies, brownies and donated items.”

Each year, Lee Valley holds a consignment auction in February and August. During the latest winter-spring consignment sale held Feb. 17, long-time friend Bruce Camenzind teamed with Bernie Peters and Olson to raise money with an “off the wall” idea.

Camenzind donated a longhorn cow, which was advertised on the consignment sale bill.

“They couldn’t believe the inquiries about these goofy cows,” said Camenzind.

Since the funds were going to be split between the FFA chapters in each man’s hometown, Camenzind decided to contact the local FFA advisor to get students to work in the office and parking cars during the sale, as well.