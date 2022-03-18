Auctioneer has heart for fundraising

Lee Valley, located near Tekamah, Nebraska, specializes in buying, selling and consigning farm equipment. Head auctioneer Scott Olson also specializes in fundraising.
Olson has sold just about everything in his 40-year career as auctioneer at Lee Valley, including the kitchen sink. He has been an auctioneer at fundraisers for “many, many years,” as far back as 1981 when he attended Worldwide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa.
A special fundraiser Olson recalled was when a little girl needed money to cover medical expenses. Olson convinced the grandmother to change the silent auction into a live event.
“I sold cookies and brownies and donated items. Then I put my baked goods back on the table and sold them again, and others started to do the same,” said Olson. “I cleaned the stage a second time and we raised $8,000 for that little girl just by selling cookies, brownies and donated items.”
Each year, Lee Valley holds a consignment auction in February and August. During the latest winter-spring consignment sale held Feb. 17, long-time friend Bruce Camenzind teamed with Bernie Peters and Olson to raise money with an “off the wall” idea.
Camenzind donated a longhorn cow, which was advertised on the consignment sale bill.
“They couldn’t believe the inquiries about these goofy cows,” said Camenzind.
Since the funds were going to be split between the FFA chapters in each man’s hometown, Camenzind decided to contact the local FFA advisor to get students to work in the office and parking cars during the sale, as well.
The longhorn cow sold for $950, with the proceeds split between the Tekamah-Herman and Blair FFA chapters evenly at $475 apiece. Lee Valley then donated all commissions back to the both organizations.
Camenzind has been involved in quite a few of the fundraisers with Olson and said that they always have a lot of fun.
“I have to give Scott credit,” said Camenzind. “If you can’t have fun while doing it, it’s not worth it.”
Through auctioneering, Olson aims to not only make the events fun for the participants but also “help the younger generation improve.”
The list of fundraisers he has helped with is long: Madonna School for Community-Based Services special needs adults and children, Tekamah-Herman Softball Association, Boy Scouts, Ducks Unlimited, Shriners in Omaha, Pheasants Forever, Masonic Lodge, Tekamah-Herman Food Pantry, Burt County Fair, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Relay for Life and many more. Many of the fundraisers are annual events for Olson.
Even though Olson is the voice behind these fundraisers, he credits the people for their success.
“People make the fundraisers,” Olson said. “It’s about the people and the goals they are trying to reach.”
Just talking with Olson, you get a sense that he is humble and has a heart of gold.
“All I do is help provide a way for people to donate to the causes they believe in,” said Olson.
While having fun is important for Olson while auctioneering at an event, he continues to fundraise because “it’s a great way to give back to the community.”
“It’s very rewarding to do something good in this crazy world,” Olson said.
