Autumn forecast predicts slightly drier, warmer weather for Central Plains

Weather is everything as farmers and ranchers prepare for fall harvests, and it’s looking to be warmer and drier than normal autumn across the Central Plains, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook released Aug. 18.

La Niña is set to make an appearance for the third consecutive winter, potentially extending drought concerns into early 2023. La Niña often delivers drier-than-normal autumn and winter weather across the southern two-thirds of the Great Plains, including Kansas and parts of Nebraska.

“Conditions are expected to be similar to previous years, albeit not likely as extreme as last year,” said Christopher “Chip” Redmond, assistant meteorologist and Kansas State University Weather Data Library/Mesonet Manager.

While warmer and drier than normal conditions are favored for Kansas statewide through the end of the year, predictability is less for the second half of winter.

Conditions appear to be favorable for those lucky enough to have a harvest, Redmond said.

The dryness is often accentuated most in the fall with a somewhat higher probability for increased precipitation late in the winter.

“The combination of the continued dry conditions and warmer than normal temperatures for extended periods will underscore the ongoing drought conditions across much of Nebraska and Kansas. Success of the fall planting season (for winter wheat) will likely be at a premium and tied to localized precipitation events,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.

In mid-August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture noted that topsoil moisture was rated 82% very short to short in Kansas, along with 78% in Nebraska.

“At the same time, Nebraska led the Central Plains with 73% of its rangeland and pastures rated in very poor to poor condition, followed by Kansas at 61%. In recent weeks, heat- and drought-related stress has extended to many of the region's soon-to-be harvested crops, including corn, sorghum, and soybeans,” USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said.

Drought impacts on the central Plains are expected to gradually diminish by spring 2023, as La Niña fades, according to Rippey.

The Drought Monitor for Aug. 18 showed extreme drought from southwestern Nebraska into northwestern Kansas with pockets of exceptional drought, the highest category. Extreme drought was also evident in northeast Nebraska and southeast Kansas.

Western Kansas has the highest probability to be drier than normal. Concerns will also remain high for wildfires through the fall and early winter, Moritz said.

Much of the U.S., from the Rocky Mountains to the Ohio Valley, including all of Nebraska and Kansas, is expecting slightly below-normal precipitation. Most of the U.S. is forecast to have above-normal temperatures this fall. The exception is from northern Washington state, east to northwestern Minnesota where they’re expecting near normal temperatures.

Sea-surface temperature models point toward a 70% likelihood of La Niña continuing into at least the early winter months. Winter precipitation will also be dependent on other climate factors, such as Arctic Oscillation (AO) and the Pacific North America Pattern (PNA). Predictions are limited beyond about two weeks.

“These teleconnections will likely lead to deviations in temperatures and precipitation for short periods over the winter months,” said Kyle Mozley, meteorologist, National Weather Service; Pueblo, Colorado.

For southwestern Iowa there are elevated chances of warmer and drier conditions.

“Drier conditions through summer along with vegetative demand have helped deplete sub-soil moisture profiles and intensify drought,” Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said. “Drier soils lead to higher probabilities of warmer surface temperatures.”