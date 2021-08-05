Batie’s Messenger writing wins press awards

Barb Batie, who has been writing freelance articles and columns for the Midwest Messenger for 11 years, won awards in 12 categories of the Nebraska Press Women Professional Communications contest.
Her columns from December, “Mouse Wars 2020: The battles continue” and “Mouse Wards 2020: We’ve reached a Christmas truce” won first place in the humorous column category.
Batie, of Lexington, Nebraska, also placed first in the magazine feature story category with a story she wrote for another publication titled “Superheroes and Princesses Fill Costume Corner at Children’s Museum.”
Batie placed second in specialty articles on agriculture with “Pioneers of no-till country,” a story about Horsch machinery that she wrote for the Messenger in September 2020.
She was also second in business, with “Nebraska expands German presence with new trade office” from the June 2020 Messenger; government and politics for “KLA seeks balance in water rights organizations”; physical health with “From moldy corn to mental stress” from the April 2020 Messenger; and environmental with “Cover crops evolve to suit farmer’s needs.” from the October 2020 Messenger.
Batie placed third in continuing coverage with the Baily Boswell murder trial coverage she did for the Kearney Hub. She was third in agriculture with her Messenger article “Nebraska expands German presence”, and in columns with “Extreme fire season: 50 years in the making” and “Elections behind the scenes.”
She received honorable mention in 1A news story for “Palm Sunday cruise in Lex marks starts of Holy Week” and in specialty articles on religion with “Can-Do Spirit: rural church donates to food pantry in lieu of traditional holiday meal,” a Christmastime feature she wrote for the Messenger.
Nebraska Press Women announced award-winners in the Professional Communications Contest earlier this month.
“We had 139 entries from across the state and South Dakota,” said Mary Jane Skala of Kearney, NPW contest chairwoman, adding that, of those, 43 won first place awards and moved on to national competition. NPW allows South Dakotans to enter its contest since South Dakota does not have a National Federation of Press Women affiliate.
Work entered in the competition had to have been published, posted or printed in 2020. Judges can award an entry a first, second, third or honorable mention, but are not obligated to do so. A judge may decide that no entry merits first place (or other) award. The contest is judged by experts in the field, and each entry receives feedback from the judge.
Categories in the competition include writing, editing and page design, photography and graphics, radio and television, public relations/promotion/publicity, web and social media, advertising, speeches, books and creative writing.
In what may, in fact, be a record, four Kearney Hub staff members won a total of 69 awards. The four, and their award totals, include: Lori Potter, 28; Skala, 18; Erika Pritchard, 21; and Ana Salazar, 2. Potter retired this spring, and Pritchard now works for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
