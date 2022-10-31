BigIron auction gets bigger

Starting out as Stock Auctions in 1984, BigIron Auctions has grown into one of the biggest names in online auctions.
With humble beginnings, Mark and Ron Stock began the company working out of a 1,000 square-foot house near St. Edward, Nebraska. Over 30 years later, BigIron has added offices in Columbus and Omaha, Sedalia, Missouri and Colby, Kansas.
Having done business in every mainland state in the U.S., this company has a wide reach that stretches into parts of Mexico and Canada. With its recent acquisition of Sullivan Auctioneers LLC this past July, BigIron is continuing to expand the availability of land and equipment online for both buyers and sellers.
Founded in 1979, Sullivan Auctioneers is considered “one of the largest real estate and farm machinery auctioneers in the nation.” Based out of Hamilton, Illinois, Sullivan Auctioneers holds two other offices in Huntington, Indiana and Bird Island, Minnesota, after having merged themselves with Henslin Auctions and Henslin Realty in December 2021.
“We will be one of the largest sites to find agricultural equipment that sells with no reserve and with no buyer’s fee in North America,” shared Mark Stock, co-CEO of BigIron Auctions and BigIron Realty.
People are also reading…
Working together yet keeping their respective names, BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers employ over 350 employees. Combining over a century of shared experience, they will share knowledge among their marketing, sales and administrative teams to provide the best service for the seller, bidder and buyer.
Customers can expect to look forward to the “full gamut” at both BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers online auctions, from livestock to farm equipment, and from classic cars to boats. Since both companies specialize in farmland real estate in multiple states, “thousands of acres will be sold every year through BigIron and Sullivan,” said Stock.
According to the company, once the acquisition was publicly announced, several real estate companies began contacting BigIron with interest in joining their business model. Among the several companies that reached out were Real Estate Brokers of Missouri LLC. According to an August press release, once this broker group was acquired, BigIron gained an office location in Sedalia, Missouri and an additional 10 agents to the BigIron Missouri team.
With BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers having successfully navigated the evolution from traditional “open out cry sales,” to the online timed-only auction platform, both companies are ready to serve their growing audience as they look together towards the future.
“We believe the future of our companies will allow us to provide bidders, buyers and sellers the best possible action experience, while securing top dollar for their land and equipment,” Dan Sullivan, President of Sullivan Auctioneers, said in a recent press release.
Mark Stock adds that since the acquisition announcement, more land auctions and retirement auctions have been scheduled than ever before, due to people being comfortable with the service both brands provide.
“They like the honesty and integrity of a company that does a good job of selling everything absolute and don’t penalize the people for bidding,” said Stock.