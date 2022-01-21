Bob Anderson remembered for his leadership in agriculture, business

From his youth, Bob Anderson proved his work ethic. Beginning with his first job at the Des Moines Register where he delivered papers for nine years, Anderson knew that hard work was required to be successful.
Anderson, a longtime advocate for agriculture in Nebraska, passed away Jan. 4 at the Nebraska Heart Hospital. He was 81.
Along with hard work, he also knew that to lead others effectively, you first have to serve.
At the age of 13, Bob earned the honor of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He then joined the Air Explorers, a senior scouting program at the time.
Anderson passed along his legacy to each of his grandsons, challenging them with a scholarship to pursue Eagle Scout status. All eight of his grandsons took on the task, with seven of them achieving it during Anderson’s lifetime. The eighth grandson is working on this goal. One granddaughter earned Girl Scout Gold Status, as well.
During his high school and college years, he was employed by an aerial photographer, a bridge construction crew, and Western Electric as an installer. He attended Iowa State and Creighton University. Anderson also published a magazine for Nebraska Rural Electric Association and was a systems analyst with Northwestern Bell Telephone.
These various positions provided him with the experience necessary to eventually own an association management company with his wife Alice Licht Anderson from 1975 until his retirement in 2014.
“Bob Anderson had a life-long passion for solving problems and working toward practice solutions,” Congressman Adrian Smith said. “I salute his decades of dedication to supporting Nebraska’s agriculture community and, with his wife Alice, being so effective at helping Nebraska small business owners.”
Anderson was a leader in the agricultural industry, serving as CEO for six entities throughout his life. These included the Nebraska Agri-Business Association, the Nebraska Hotel and Motel Association, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association, the Nebraska Certified Crop Advisers Association, the Nebraska Pest Control Association and the Automotive Recycling Industry of Nebraska.
Scott Merritt, president of the Nebraska Agri-Business Association, credited Anderson for his influence on the NeABA: “Under Bob’s leadership, the Nebraska Agri-Business Association experienced growth and success, often measured by the success of our members. Bob worked tirelessly for the industry, and not only in Nebraska. Over the years, Bob willingly shared his knowledge with many other state agri-business associations around the country.” state constitutional office
His work ethic extended into the political realm, guiding him through 39 local political campaigns for city council, country board, legislative, Congressional, senatorial and positions.
Whether campaigning for a political position or managing his business, Anderson was not afraid to fight for his convictions, those close to him said. “There were times he would fight with the big railroads not getting enough grain cars to ship grain for the industry among other issues,” as stated in his obituary.
He is survived by his wife Alice Licht Anderson, five children and grandchildren. A memorial service was held Jan. 11 in Lincoln. A memorial was established with North American Martyrs Catholic Church, ad condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.