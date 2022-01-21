Bob Anderson remembered for his leadership in agriculture, business

From his youth, Bob Anderson proved his work ethic. Beginning with his first job at the Des Moines Register where he delivered papers for nine years, Anderson knew that hard work was required to be successful.

Anderson, a longtime advocate for agriculture in Nebraska, passed away Jan. 4 at the Nebraska Heart Hospital. He was 81.

Along with hard work, he also knew that to lead others effectively, you first have to serve.

At the age of 13, Bob earned the honor of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He then joined the Air Explorers, a senior scouting program at the time.

Anderson passed along his legacy to each of his grandsons, challenging them with a scholarship to pursue Eagle Scout status. All eight of his grandsons took on the task, with seven of them achieving it during Anderson’s lifetime. The eighth grandson is working on this goal. One granddaughter earned Girl Scout Gold Status, as well.

During his high school and college years, he was employed by an aerial photographer, a bridge construction crew, and Western Electric as an installer. He attended Iowa State and Creighton University. Anderson also published a magazine for Nebraska Rural Electric Association and was a systems analyst with Northwestern Bell Telephone.

These various positions provided him with the experience necessary to eventually own an association management company with his wife Alice Licht Anderson from 1975 until his retirement in 2014.