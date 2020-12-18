With many people buying their meat directly from the farmers that raised it for the first time this year, a pair of Nebraska sisters saw an opportunity to move on a business plan they had been talking about and share the story of their sixth generation farm at the same time.

Mekenzie and Mattison Beattie were raised on a diversified farm near Sumner, Nebraska. Their parents, Bart and Shana Beattie, run a cow-calf operation and grow corn and soybeans in addition to raising pigs in a wean-to-finish operation.

Now some of those pigs are sold directly to customers of Sassy Sisters Swine, a business the Beattie sisters launched in August.

“We wanted a way to be able to share our story with others and also provide them with a really good pork eating experience,” Mekenzie said.

Mekenzie, 20, is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying agribusiness with a minor in agronomy. Mattison, 17, is a junior at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School.

They’ve learned a lot since starting Sassy Sisters, the Beatties said, and the hardest part has been keeping the coolers stocked.

“The demand is really good,” Mekenzie said.

Both Mekenzie and Mattison have been active in 4-H, showing cattle, and in FFA.

“We just kind of grew a passion for agriculture,” Mekenzie said.

Their family farm started in 1908. Back then, everyone raised pigs, Mekenzie pointed out: “We just never got out of it.”

The Beatties contract with family in Broken Bow who have a large farrow to finish operation. Their weaned pigs come from there. Being independent allows the Beatties the ability to sell a few of their pigs individually. Normally, their finished hogs to the Farmland Foods, a Smithfield-owned plant in Crete, Nebraska.

This spring, when big packing plants slowed down due to the spread of COVID-19, people started calling the Beatties wanting to buy whole hogs. Their dad had done direct sales here and there, Mekenzie said, but it wasn’t his top priority. When demand picked up, the girls decided to step in.

One complication that hit Sassy Sisters Swine is getting a spot at a local locker. Butchers are booked until February or March. To sell the meat, it must be processed at a USDA-inspected facility, and there’s only one in the Sumner area, Mattison pointed out.

They were able to get a couple hogs processed in summer and sell individual cuts of meat, bacon and bundles of pork chops. It’s been popular for those who don’t want to buy a whole or half hog at a time, Mekenzie said. The sisters’ involvement in FFA meats judging helped them decide which cuts to market to customers, she said.

In addition to getting the cuts they want, their customers appreciate knowing where their food comes from, she added, noting that some people in their rural area live 40 miles from the nearest grocery store.

“We want to have a relationship with customers so they know where their food is coming from,” she said.

Wanting to start small, they deliver orders themselves. They can hit a fairly large part of southeastern Nebraska, from the Sumner area and east, following Mekenzie’s travels to Lincoln for college. They’ll eventually look into shipping out of state, they said, but for now they like the personal touch of delivery.

“It’s rewarding to meet up with customers,” Mekenzie said.

Both girls are using the business as school projects.

For Mattison, Sassy Sisters Swine and her job of feeding 1% of their hog barn serve as her supervised agricultural experience (SAE) for FFA.

“I try to get in the barns as much as I can,” she said, admitting that it can be a hassle to shower in. “Pig chores aren’t the most fun thing in the world.”

Makenzie also did her SAE in hog production. She cared for 65 head at a time, producing six groups throughout her high school FFA career. She also interned for their farrowing partner, Thomas Livestock. It was an interesting experience, she said, adding that she enjoyed watching the young pigs transition from drinking milk to figuring out what feed and water is.

“Being able to walk the barns, looking out for the health of pigs, is a rewarding experience,” she said.

At UNL, she’s part of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program, which helped her with planning and problem solving for her own venture.

The Beattie family also includes two younger brothers. Bart Beattie Junior is 15 and Preston is 13.

Does the Sassy Sisters name fit the two eldest Beattie siblings?

“We have to be a little sassy to keep our two little brothers in line,” Mekenzie said.

Matti said she was set against the name when Mekenzie first suggested it.

“I didn’t want that reputation on us,” she said. “Mekenzie and I have a really, really good relationship. We get along really well.”

She’s since realized that it can be a good conversation starter for telling people about their sixth generation farm and about producing hogs.

“We can also be super sassy,” Mattison admitted. “It helps tell our story.”

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.