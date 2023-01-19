 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bill farm show coming Feb. 1-2

Angus in snow

Angus cattle stand in the snow. Those who raise can’t don’t aim to be great, says Miranda Reiman, it’s about continually improving.

 Submitted photo

The 32nd annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo is set to take over the D&N Event Center in North Platte, Nebraska, Feb. 1 and 2.

The show runs Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The events center is located at South Highway 83 and East Walker Road. A rope cutting ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. New this year, a beer garden will be open Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.

“The Expo will showcase 100 vendors representing all areas of farming and ranching. From state-of-the-art technology, large equipment displays, irrigation, seed, and chemical dealers as well as financial institutions, insurance providers, and government and community college services,” said Katelyn Sperle of the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. “The event draws a great crowd … come out and experience this great event!”

For a list of vendors, visit nparea.com/buffalo-bill-farm-ranch-expo.

The show is sponsored by the North Platte Chamber and Development Agri-Business Committee. For information, contact Sperle at katelyn@nparea.com or 308-532-4966.

