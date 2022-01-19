Bull Bash set to take streets of Valentine

Ahead of Valentine’s Day the annual Heart City Bull Bash will take to the streets of Valentine, Nebraska Saturday, Feb. 12.
Bulls and heifers from exhibitors in Nebraska and South Dakota will be penned downtown on the town’s main street. As of mid-January, there were 21 bull pens registered, four heifer pens, a pen of quarter horses and one hunting outfitter who was planning to bring a pen of mules.
“It’s a great place to find your next breeding bull,” said Bradley Cardinal, member of the organizing committee.
Those who visit the bull pens can get a ticket to be entered in a drawing for a hat from Bar None Hats.
Along with livestock and farm equipment on display, there will be activities for the whole family, from a fun run and quilt show to a roping contest and country music concert.
Last year’s bull bash was canceled due to frigid temperatures. As a fundraiser for future events, the bull bash committee is raffling off a gun. This year’s is a 6.5 Creedmore rifle.
Judging teams compete Friday
For the last couple years, a livestock judging competition has been added to the festivities. Taking place Friday, Feb. 11 at the Valentine Livestock Auction Market, more than 200 participants will be judging. There are six junior college teams signed up, five to eight high school teams and three to four 4-H clubs.
Start the day with a brisk run
Saturday kicks off with the Running with the Bulls 5K road race at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate, and medals will be awarded to the top male, female and child under 13. The fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt if registered by Jan. 31. Registration forms are available on the bush bash website at https://www.bullbash.net. Race-day registration begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Comfort Inn.
Support local 4-H clubs
February is Nebraska 4-H Month, and Cherry County is celebrating by hosting the annual 4-H “Luck of the Draw” fundraiser during the Heart City Bull Bash. Business donate prizes. Raffle tickets are sold throughout the day, and prize winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
Proceeds will go toward 4-H programming, trophies, awards, scholarships, exhibitor T-shirts and project manuals.
Get cozy at the quilt show
Nelsen Furniture hosts the Bull Bash People’s Choice Quilt Show, featuring quilts of all sizes and styles, both antique and modern. Quilters of all abilities are invited to bring their creations.
“We wish to highlight the great heritage of quilting that runs through the fabric of our pioneer lifestyle,” organizer Debby Galloway said in a news release. “Every year I hear folks say, ‘I should have brought my quilt or grandma’s quilt to the show.’ Please make this year, the year that you bring in that wonderful piece and share it with the community.”
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the quilts on display between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There are no entry fees. People’s Choice voting ends at 2:30 p.m., and the winners are announced after 3:30 p.m. with prices of $25 in Valentine Chamber Bucks for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third.
The featured quilter for the 2022 show is Yvonne Hollenbeck of Clearfield, South Dakota, who will have a diverse collection of quilts to share.
Call Debby Galloway 402-966-3471 for more information.
Warm up with wine
Wine tasting takes place 2-4 p.m. at Security First Bank downtown. Two wineries will be serving their selections, and $10 gets you in. Proceeds go to a charity which has yet to be identified.
Try your hand at roping
In front of Young's Western Wear will be the place for young ropers to enter a dummy roping contest at 10 a.m. There are categories for 3-5 year olds, 6-9 year-olds and 10-14 year olds and prizes for the top three ropers in each.
Concert wraps up evening
South Dakota’s Becky Schlegel and the Traveling Opry Show will perform at 7 p.m. at the Valentine High School Auditorium. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 if purchased in advance at Plains Trading Co., Broken Spoke Boutique or Young's Western Wear. The show is co-sponsored by the bull bash committee and the Valentine Area Arts Council.
