Bull Bash set to take streets of Valentine

Ahead of Valentine’s Day the annual Heart City Bull Bash will take to the streets of Valentine, Nebraska Saturday, Feb. 12.

Bulls and heifers from exhibitors in Nebraska and South Dakota will be penned downtown on the town’s main street. As of mid-January, there were 21 bull pens registered, four heifer pens, a pen of quarter horses and one hunting outfitter who was planning to bring a pen of mules.

“It’s a great place to find your next breeding bull,” said Bradley Cardinal, member of the organizing committee.

Those who visit the bull pens can get a ticket to be entered in a drawing for a hat from Bar None Hats.

Along with livestock and farm equipment on display, there will be activities for the whole family, from a fun run and quilt show to a roping contest and country music concert.

Last year’s bull bash was canceled due to frigid temperatures. As a fundraiser for future events, the bull bash committee is raffling off a gun. This year’s is a 6.5 Creedmore rifle.

Judging teams compete Friday

For the last couple years, a livestock judging competition has been added to the festivities. Taking place Friday, Feb. 11 at the Valentine Livestock Auction Market, more than 200 participants will be judging. There are six junior college teams signed up, five to eight high school teams and three to four 4-H clubs.

Start the day with a brisk run

Saturday kicks off with the Running with the Bulls 5K road race at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate, and medals will be awarded to the top male, female and child under 13. The fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt if registered by Jan. 31. Registration forms are available on the bush bash website at https://www.bullbash.net. Race-day registration begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Comfort Inn.