Celebrated Husker Harvest Days showcases voluminous farm equipment

With anticipation mounting to see the latest sleek, impactful farm implements, the massive 600-acre, three-day Husker Harvest Days farm show near Grand Island, Nebraska brought the crowds of farmers, ranchers, FFA students and many others Sept. 14-16, and event organizers are as happy as the visitors.
“Final numbers of visitors are not available yet, but we were thrilled with the turnout,” said Dena Morgan, show marketing organizer for Farm Progress.
Typically, 125,000 people attend Husker Harvest Days over the three-day event. The show was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like Christmas morning, the bright, shiny, new red, green and blue tractors and oversized farm implements lured in numerous passersby. They were able to look, touch, climb up in, sniff the new tractor smell, analyze and marvel about the experience. Equally as mesmerized as the farmers checking out the new “toys,” were children eagerly scrambling up the steps of combines and tractors to sit in the driver’s seat and revel in the elevated view.
Although hot breakfast burritos quickly sold out by mid-morning, popular cinnamon rolls made by Red Bird Bakery in Doniphan, Nebraska were available at the six schools’ fundraiser food booths to give farmers sustenance before strolling the newly-paved exhibitor walkways upgraded as part of a $6.5 million project.
“It’s our first year doing this booth, and all the other participating schools were a great help to us,” said Carlotta Hartman who coordinated the Grand Island Northwest High School food booth at Husker Harvest Days.
The group also provided some courtesy carts to help motor any weary visitors around the huge show grounds. Hartman said having paved roads this year made a big difference, and she credited Husker Harvest Days with creating a gracious, welcoming atmosphere.
Long lunchtime lines were expected at the popular food booths, but visitors said the wait was worth the delicious large burgers, pork sandwiches, tacos and ice cream bars.
When it came time to hit the busy walkways, the massive equipment strategically placed at congregating corners and along the way, didn’t disappoint. In John Deere green and sporting one of the largest headers on the market, many quickly gravitated to Deere’s exhibit featuring their new 35- to 50-foot HDR hinge frame draper header with a flexible cutter bar. Proud of its double wing range, John Deere representatives on hand explained that this header could be put on any combine from Model year 2018 on S700 or newer. The header allows farmers to work uneven terrain and to capture low-hanging pods on soybeans, or on any wind-damaged, low-hanging crops.
In shiny red and fashioning a retro look, Massey-Ferguson’s new 8S Tractor, just released in late August, was prominently displayed at the AGCO exhibit, beckoning many toddlers and full-size farmers.
“We listened to what customers and farmers liked, and based off some retro designs of our old 100 series and 3,000 series, this 8S tractor’s four-post cab allows for more visibility to see more obstacles in the field,” explained Andrew Abernathy, AGCO marketing product specialist.
The new design is called ProtectU and has a 9.4-inch gap separating the engine and cab, which reduces vibration and sound, making it a quieter ride, Abernathy said. It offers front-axle suspension and cab suspension for a smoother ride. Contact your local Massey-Ferguson dealer for more information, he recommended. With much interest by Day 2 at Husker Harvest Days, he said they already took quite a few orders.
In addition to the popular demonstrations of corn combining, tillage, shredding and spraying, new this year was the autonomy zone where viewers could see autonomous machines like a drone swarm and demonstrations of applying cover crops with drones provided by Raven Industries and Rantizo Solutions.
“We work with 50 contractors, and we sell the drone, help with apps and the license,” said Juan Cantu, field operations director for Rantizo. Customers typically purchase the drone equipment, although they can also provide drone services for farmers needing just certain fields to be sprayed, he said.
“Cover crops are also huge. They have really taken off with drones,” Cantu said.
After happy and productive hours enjoying as much as humanly possible, and with full stomachs and a great day of memories, a Nebraska grandma of 2-year-old Adalyn of Utica, Nebraska put it best:
“Adalyn got worn out after climbing as many combines and tractors as she could,” said her grandma of Walton, Nebraska.
Adalyn didn’t comment because, sporting sunglasses and leaning all her weight on Grandma, she was out cold, sleeping soundly. A day well-spent with memories to dream.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.