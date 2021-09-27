Celebrated Husker Harvest Days showcases voluminous farm equipment

With anticipation mounting to see the latest sleek, impactful farm implements, the massive 600-acre, three-day Husker Harvest Days farm show near Grand Island, Nebraska brought the crowds of farmers, ranchers, FFA students and many others Sept. 14-16, and event organizers are as happy as the visitors.

“Final numbers of visitors are not available yet, but we were thrilled with the turnout,” said Dena Morgan, show marketing organizer for Farm Progress.

Typically, 125,000 people attend Husker Harvest Days over the three-day event. The show was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like Christmas morning, the bright, shiny, new red, green and blue tractors and oversized farm implements lured in numerous passersby. They were able to look, touch, climb up in, sniff the new tractor smell, analyze and marvel about the experience. Equally as mesmerized as the farmers checking out the new “toys,” were children eagerly scrambling up the steps of combines and tractors to sit in the driver’s seat and revel in the elevated view.

Although hot breakfast burritos quickly sold out by mid-morning, popular cinnamon rolls made by Red Bird Bakery in Doniphan, Nebraska were available at the six schools’ fundraiser food booths to give farmers sustenance before strolling the newly-paved exhibitor walkways upgraded as part of a $6.5 million project.

“It’s our first year doing this booth, and all the other participating schools were a great help to us,” said Carlotta Hartman who coordinated the Grand Island Northwest High School food booth at Husker Harvest Days.