Farmers Ranchers Cooperative membership voted to merge with Central Valley Ag.
After a series of informational meetings, Farmers Ranchers members approved the merger by an 88% majority. The merger takes effect June 1. The cooperative will retain the Central Valley Ag name and be headquartered in York, Nebraska with Carl Dickinson serving as president and CEO.
“Both boards felt strongly that unification would make us stronger and bring additional value to the members of both cooperatives,” Central Valley board chairman Dave Beckman said in a news release.
Initial merger discussions between the cooperatives began in January, with the respective boards individually approving the merger in February after reviewing a merger study. Farmer Ranchers voting took place by mail-in ballot, and the final tally of votes was completed April 1.
“We are confident that together, we will become an even stronger cooperative for our member-owners with the ability to maintain local farmer-ownership for generations to come,” said DJ Hladky, Farmers Ranchers board chairman.