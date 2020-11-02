The Chambers FFA chapter in District 10 has a new agriculture teacher and advisor. Karlee Johnson, a first-year teacher fresh from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln via the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has assumed the helm of the Chambers chapter.
Founded in 2012, Chambers FFA now boasts 30 high school students in its membership. The program had its first State Degree recipient last year. Johnson said there are quite a few applicants for State Degrees this year.
The chapter is growing even as it is still establishing roots. According to Johnson, a few of the charter FFA members are talking about forming an alumni organization. This is always a welcome addition to any chapter, as it provides mentors and stability.
Strong community support is also paramount to a chapter’s success. Chambers is not lacking in that area, either.
“We are an ag-based community with several ranching families,” Johnson said. “We have strong community support.”
Several local ranches have volunteered their operations as sites for contests and for students to practice, she said.
To give back, the FFA students do a twice annual highway trash pickup and have been reaching out to community organizations, such as the local fire and rescue departments, for volunteer opportunities, Johnson said.
“To see students so interested in being involved is fantastic,” she said.