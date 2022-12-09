Cherry County rancher learns from her experiences both on the ranch and abroad

Anita Keys is a lifelong learner. Nearly everything she does revolves around learning, teaching and agriculture.

Her passion for the latter is why she is distinguished as the 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year. Keys received recognition during the Ag-ceptional Women’s Conference Nov. 18 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Keys was shocked when she received the news.

“I am honored and humbled to join the list of ag-ceptional women. Each ag woman is special in her own way and brings value to the ag community,” Keys said.

Born and raised in agriculture, Keys grew up near Wayne, Nebraska. She recalls walking beans, doing chicken chores and helping care for the garden and yard as a youth. She was “very involved in 4-H” and was part of the National Agriculture Youth Institute (NAYI).

Her involvement in agriculture continued throughout her college days on the East Campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“My degrees are in home economics, but I made a lot of ag friends, including my husband Kerry Keys,” she said.

When Kerry and Anita married Sept. 20, 1986, she transitioned from row crop farming to the ranch lifestyle at the Keys Ranch near Elsmere, Nebraska.

The couple planned for Anita to take on the traditional farm wife’s role of providing food and raising the children, which she did initially. She used her home economic skills to garden and preserve food for their family. She was a stay-at-home mom and home-schooled their two daughters, Stacey and Amanda, during their high school years.

Then when the family split the ranch and other life events changed how the ranch operated, Kerry began to need her help outside more often.

“At that point in time, she took on a more active role doing physical stuff that needed two people—branding, weaning, moving cattle and hauling,” her husband Kerry said.

The Keys sell yearling calves to longtime buyers from Iowa. In addition to cattle, they raise prairie hay that they wrap into big round bales. They occasionally hire day and field hay help; sometimes their two daughters are able to return home to help on the ranch, as well.

“We always say the best help is your own kids because they know Dad’s signals,” Keys said.

Their oldest daughter Stacey is the 4-H Youth Development Extension Assistant for Burt County, and Amanda is a CPA at Dana F. Cole and Company LLC in Broken Bow, Nebraska.

For Anita, each day brings something new to learn and see.

“I enjoy the beauty in nature we see firsthand, like the birth of a calf or a gorgeous sunrise,” she said.

The Keys have experienced the joys and the sorrows of ranching. Keys said nature has posed the biggest challenges with floods, drought and fire.

“This spring, we had a fire in a bale lot that burned 800-plus bales and a tractor,” Keys said. “We’re just thankful the fire was contained and no lives were lost.”

Keys has learned to adapt to the ranch way of life, including driving 50 miles to get groceries.

“Our cow-calf operation is in the southeast corner of Cherry County, which is home to more cows than people,” Keys said. “God has put me at Elsmere, Nebraska out here in the Sandhills.”

Beyond the ranch, Keys is active in her local community. She attends the Ainsworth Evangelical Free Church and Community Bible Study. In 1998, she went on a mission trip to Mexico with the church at Elsmere through Grace Missions.

“She puts her heart and soul into everything she does,” said friend Lisa Lunz of Wakefield, Nebraska.

She described Anita as compassionate and personable.

“When you walk into a room, by the time you walk out Anita gets to know everyone in the room,” Lunz said.

Anita’s desire to learn extends to the relationships that she forms. She is an expert at making connections.

“We always joke she’s the original Facebook because she can do it without technology,” Amanda said. “She finds out who all your mutual friends are, where you’ve worked and what you’ve done in your life but actually in person.”

Substitute teaching at four area schools, each about an hour commute from the ranch, is similar to a fulltime job for Keys. It’s also part of her commitment to learning.

“As a lifelong learner, I like to attend Extension workshops and various educational programs offered like zooms and podcasts on agriculture updates.”

Amanda recalls her mother’s desire to learn and her enthusiasm while teaching, saying, “I am not sure who enjoyed it more, Mom or us, learning every day.”

Keys is also a member of the KBRH Home Economists, sells homemade jelly at craft fairs and judges 4-H county fairs and other events.

“Anita is very passionate about everything that she does, and agriculture is who she has become. That’s become her lifestyle,” said Kerry.

Her ag-related endeavors include volunteering with CommonGround, corresponding with youth through the Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program and being on the planning committee for the Women in Ag Conference.

“My favorite part of ag is sharing the story of where food comes from with consumers and students,” Keys said. “No matter whether I’m selling homemade jellies at a craft fair, interview judging 4-Hers or substitute teaching, I’m always promoting ag.”

Key is an advocate of agriculture locally and abroad. Her international travels began as an IFYE (formerly known as International Farm Youth Exchange) delegate to Germany in 1983. She experienced German culture and agriculture for six months with seven different families. Currently, Keys is the president of the IFYE alumni group.

Through the Nebraska LEAD program, Keys traveled with LEAD XVII to South Africa, Swaziland and Mozambique. Later, she joined other LEAD alumni on a trip to Peru. The focus of her international travels has been agricultural education.

“Traveling to other towns, countries and cultures exposes you to ag in other places, helps you see all we have in common and appreciate what we have at home,” Keys said.