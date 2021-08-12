Editor’s note: This story features the chicken coop building project taken on by writer Barb Batie’s daughter. After writing a column about the coop earlier this year, we asked Batie to detail their efforts for a construction feature.

Three years ago when Doug and Juliana Loudon bought their Nebraska acreage there were two shipping containers and a small storage shed on their property. The previous owners were retired missionaries and had used the containers to store Bibles for their mission cause.

Both had electricity and lights so they became storage for the couple’s lawn mower and assorted miscellaneous items. When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Loudon’s were home with their newborn son, Dorne, thoughts turned to other uses for their containers.

Chickens in a container project That night her Facebook post showed a picture of the young chicks and their “unboxing” accompanied by the happy announcement, “We are a farm!”

Since moving back to the country Juliana, who grew up on a farm, had been hoping to get some type of livestock. Housing calves, sheep and other four-legged creatures in the containers were among the ideas that passed through her mind. Ultimately she settled on a favorite from her 4-H years – chickens - and it was decided to turn one container into a chicken house.

With her father’s help measurements were taken so the lumber, windows, doors, electrical components and all the necessary construction tools could be purchased.

“Those tools became our mutual Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s and Father’s Day and birthday presents,” Juliana joked.

Construction on the chicken house within the container began in March with framing in stud walls inside the container’s metal walls. The old adage “measure twice and cut once” was very important to accommodate all the curves and angles of building within a building, noted the Loudons.

Once the four stud walls were up the Loudons inserted insulation to help moderate the temperature extremes associated with a metal building. Next windows, doors and vents were cut out of the container walls. This was tricky but facilitated by using a reciprocating saw with a metal blade.

The Loudons’ 1-year-old son, Dorne, was fascinated with everything from Grandpa’s hammer, carpenter’s pencil and tape measure to the wonderful electric saw that glided with the push of one hand. He insisted on carrying the hammer everywhere during construction and by the end of the project he knew how to use it two-handed! So when the Loudon’s were working on their container it took one person to keep eager little hands out of harm’s way and the saw was always unplugged when not in use.

Construction continued through mid-May, mostly on weekends and rainy days, as both Doug and Juliana work full time. Doug is a civil engineer and Juliana is a vocational agriculture instructor and FFA advisor for the Overton Public Schools.

Wiring was installed after the insulation for additional outlets and light fixtures and then plywood walls were added so the chickens could be comfortable in both warm and cold weather. An interior wall was added, giving the Loudon’s a chick nursery on one side and nests and a roost for adult birds on the other.

With three exterior windows and one side door installed, all that was left was installation of an interior door between the nursery and adult section of the chicken house. An early heat wave in June brought to the family’s attention the need for a screen door for added ventilation.

Juliana’s mother had started baby chicks for her and she brought the one-month-old pullets home when the divider door was in. However, on one of the 100-degree days in June Juliana decided to prop open the main door to get some air movement. The latch didn’t hold on the divider door and the curious chicks found their way into the second half of the container, out the open door and into the grass.

That night only one chick returned to the shed and sadly the next day no more returned.

“We live along a creek, and there are so many critters. They probably became chicken dinners,” she lamented.

It was also discovered that something, more than likely a raccoon, had ripped away a corner of the container’s west window screen. Since the lone chick was now gone it was assumed it became a quick dinner.

This prompted another trip to the hardware store and the purchase of hail screen to cover all the windows and also the screen door that Loudon’s father helped her build. With the windows varmint secure and the screen door in place for summer ventilation, Juliana ordered another batch of chickens and brood No. 2 is nearly two months old and doing well.

A final problem they are seeking to solve is rain leaking in some of the container roof corners. Once the source of the leaks is found they will attack that problem with caulking or another type of sealant, noted the couple.

“Now that we have ‘chickens in a container’ we are officially a farm,” said Juliana.

Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

