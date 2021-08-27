Claas builds on-site training facility in Omaha

Claas of America opened a new 20,000-square-foot Claas Academy training facility next to its headquarters and manufacturing plant in Omaha. The facility will host on-site and virtual training for the Claas dealer network.
“We at Claas recognize the importance of continuing a high level of service and support. Therefore, we must train our dealer technicians in the best way possible,” said Adam Haworth, director of services for Claas of America. “The Academy will offer Claas dealers a premium training experience in a highly professional learning environment that features innovative technology.”
Three classrooms are equipped with technology to host both on-site and virtual training to the Claas dealer network. Temperature-controlled equipment bays allow technicians to get practical, hands-on experience with the largest Claas machines, from Lexion combines to Jaguar forage harvesters and Axion tractors.
The academy expansion will also house the company’s workforce programs, which cultivate learning and engage the local community and technical schools through certification programs. The Claas Academy features an apprentice lab, home to the German-based ICATT apprenticeship program, as well as the U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeship program.
“Claas is committed to growing the workforce within the ag industry,” says Felicia Nichelson, head of academy at Claas of America. “The academy will support a wide variety of training priorities from service, product and parts training to internal sales and leadership development programs.”