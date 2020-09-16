New vet tech, farm operations, large animal facilities under construction in Norfolk
A project that’s been five years in the making is taking shape at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Site work began in April on what will eventually be a new veterinary technology building and a combination farm operations building and large animal handling facility at the new Acklie Family College Farm.
Although Dara Ness, a sophomore veterinary technology student from Kennebec, South Dakota, won’t take classes in the new facilities after she graduates next spring, she said during a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 10, they are one part of obtaining an education from Northeast.
“These past two-years at Northeast have been very impactful on my education as well as my life. It wasn’t the facilities that taught me how to be a good vet tech, it was the teachers,” Ness said. “Having instructors that devote their time and energy to bettering our education is what pushes us to try harder and think critically. As we move forward, the current vet tech building will always be extraordinary given the history behind it - how a once dairy farm was turned into a clinic with the help of devoted teachers…”
The buildings should be complete by next fall.
The Sept. 10 ceremony marked construction that is presently underway on the Nexus project. The site is located near Northeast’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex at the intersection of Highway 35 and E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.
Dr. Leah Barrett, president, said Northeast embarked on the project five-years ago to ensure the next generation of rural Americans have an opportunity to be educated and trained in 21st-century facilities and on a 500-acre college farm. She described Nexus as more than just new buildings.
“This is an innovative collection of facilities that are, in themselves, tools of the trade that will allow our students to learn through experiences as well as theory,” Barrett said. “They will instill a pride among our students as they prepare to enter the workforce and, for many of them, return to their hometowns and farms to ensure the region has opportunities to be prosperous and grow through either their own operation or by being employed by the myriad of businesses that are vital to the industry.”
Nexus began with a vision and a plan that can trace back to the beginning of the ag program at the College in 1973. Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation, said the program has grown from just three students 47 years ago to over 350 today. She said Northeast has invested in its current facilities that were constructed over 100-years ago, but it has been no match for time and modern technology and machinery.
“Ultimately, the facilities were undersized and inadequate for the large numbers of students and the size of today’s equipment and animals,” Kruse said.
As a result of strategic planning and visioning in 2015, Northeast began to prioritize capital funds for the project and invested in new faculty and programming. Once word was out, many people stepped forward to ask how they could help.
This included the Acklie Charitable Foundation (ACF), which provided a $5 million lead gift to the project. ACF was founded by the late Duane Acklie and Phyllis Acklie, both Madison County natives and graduates of Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College.
Collectively, the school has raised over $10 million and continues to work toward its $22.3 million goal. Donors can text “ag” to (402) 383-FARM (3276) to contribute. The school is also selling animal silhouettes to be engraved and displayed on a farm-scape plaque in one of the new buildings. Three sizes of horses, chickens, pigs and cattle are available for donations of $50, $100 and $250. These animals may be ordered from students or online at agwaternexus.com.
Jeanne Reigle of Madison and Russ Vering of Scribner serve as co-chairpeople of the Nexus Campaign. Both stressed the importance of the investment in new facilities at Northeast and their impact on training the next generation workforce.
“My husband, John, and I have watched Northeast Community College respond to workforce needs over the years and know firsthand the impact of the education and training they provide,” Reigle said. “As owners of a feedlot, we recognize skilled employees can be hard to come by and we want to make sure that as a local educational institution, Northeast continues to invest in technology advancements and develops a technology-savvy workforce.”
Vering said, “I was pleased to not only be a part of my business’s support to the project, but also for Jeanne and I and other volunteers to help secure the support of other commodity organizations throughout the state of Nebraska, from the pork producers, to the cattlemen associations to the corn board. The support of these major statewide organizations indicated just how important this project is to the state and this region specifically, where one out of every two jobs is directly related to agriculture.”
Jeff Scherer, a member of the Northeast board of governors from Beemer, said the Nexus project demonstrates the College’s mission of dedicating itself to the success of students and the region it serves.
“I see and hear firsthand the impact of our agriculture graduates in our local communities working as agronomists, vet techs and veterinarians, conservationists, precision ag technicians, sales managers and more. They are working at the local implement dealers, the cooperatives, banks, and are the local seed sales representatives. Our success as an institution is rooted in what we give back to our local communities. That is what this project is all about.”