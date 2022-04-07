Companies use innovation to rise above worker shortage in ag sector

Quality or quantity? When it comes to the workforce shortage, the Midwest could benefit from either.
“Every area is affected by the workforce shortage, but especially jobs in agriculture. We say one in three jobs in this region is connected to agriculture. It used to be qualified workers were in demand but now it’s a worker shortage,” said Dr. Cyndi Hanson, Dean of Workforce Development at Northeast Community College (NECC) in Norfolk, Nebraska.
NECC understands that as the worker shortage prevails, companies are turning to technology to fill the void. It also realizes the need to prevent technological malfunctions and hacking within those systems.
The Ruraltech Training Program to Boost IT and Cybersecurity Skills in the Agricultural Workforce program will prepare workers to manage and protect technology utilized by large companies, cooperatives and even small farms. Agriculture’s dependency on precision ag makes the NECC program vital.
NECC received a three-year grant worth $450,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the program.
A more traditional learning environment will be offered for updating personnel already certified, whereas entry-level students will be immersed in a boot camp. The boot camp simulates a cyberattack on a company in an enclosed virtual environment.
Hanson encourages any business connected with agriculture to contact NECC about the program in order to support the current workforce as well as new, inexperienced employees.
Another response to the workforce shortage, specifically in the meat packing industry, is the start-up company Marble Technologies. The team consists of meat scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs. They are piloting intelligent automation equipment to address the bottleneck in the meat supply chain.
“Agriculture in general is facing labor shortages, but it is particularly acute in meat processing,” said Jordyn Bader. “It’s been a longstanding problem but has finally come to a tipping point where it’s an issue that has to be resolved.”
Bader, a native of Ainsworth, Nebraska, is cofounder and director of industry partnerships for Marble. She explained in a Nebraska Women in Agriculture webinar on Feb. 8 that Marble is focused initially on developing technology to sort and pack meat products into boxes, a role that requires substantial labor in meat facilities. A degree of intelligence is required to identify sealed meat packages. Because meat products are not uniform, the machines must adapt to variability by relying on their decision-making capability.
“We are putting brains on equipment to automate processing tasks,” Bader said.
Incorporated in November 2020, Marble Technologies has locations at Cambridge, Massachusetts and Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln. Marble’s first product is being tested with several large meat processors and anticipates to commercialize this year.
The environment of meat processing facilities poses a challenge for integrating technology. Bader elaborated that the cameras must withstand cold and wet conditions while also being protected against daily hot, high-pressure power washing. She also noted that the design must be compact to fit in tight facilities.
According to Bader, meat packing plants can be short 100 to 300 employees on any given day.
“Marble is aimed at reducing the pain point of labor shortages in meat processing facilities,” Bader said.
Marble Technologies intends to reduce the amount of physical labor required in meat packing plants, enabling employees who perform repetitive and physically demanding tasks to be redeployed to other, higher need areas of the plant.
Technology may be a solution for some aspects within the workforce shortage, but human workers are still necessary even in today’s high-tech society.
For people seeking agriculturally-related employment or employees, Hansen Agri-PLACEMENT may be the solution. The company is located in Grand Island, Nebraska but has a worldwide presence. Established in 1959, this specialized recruiting service for agriculture production and business is the oldest and well-respected recruiting firm.
“At any given time, there are 300-plus various job openings across the country for farm, ranch, farm or ranch, swine and dairy, in both production and agri-business sectors. In the last 18 months, Nebraska and the Midwest has had a shortage of qualified workers,” said Kerry Glandt, who is one of five recruiters at Hansen Agri-PLACEMENT.
From Glandt’s perspective as a recruiter, employers value skill sets, stability and a reference set.
“You are not building strong experience or references if hopping from job to job,” Glandt said.
For those who want to get involved in agriculture but lack fundamental experience, he recommends finding a starter job in the field to build stability and experience.
In addition to the worker shortage, Glandt has also seen a desire for people to return home. Moreover, more people have transitioned back to the farm from corporate or manufacturing positions.
“People who drifted and are working 500 plus miles from their family or in-laws and haven’t been able to visit in the last year want to get back closer to family and perhaps aging parents,” Glandt said.
Whether seeking a job closer to home, starting fresh out of college, wanting change in occupations or unemployed, Hansen Agri-PLACEMENT can help. The recruiters match employers and potential employees carefully, helping job seekers take a snapshot of their skill sets, fine-tune their resume and find multiple job openings to meet their criteria, when possible.
There is no cost for businesses to post openings nor a service fee if the position is not filled. Moreover, Hansen Agri-PLACEMENT offers an employment guarantee.
As the worker shortage continues, hopefully it will dissipate through the work of innovative companies and individuals who have dedicated themselves to agriculture. Maybe employers will not have to settle for only quantity but can also find the quality candidate to join their company.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.