Companies use innovation to rise above worker shortage in ag sector

Quality or quantity? When it comes to the workforce shortage, the Midwest could benefit from either.

“Every area is affected by the workforce shortage, but especially jobs in agriculture. We say one in three jobs in this region is connected to agriculture. It used to be qualified workers were in demand but now it’s a worker shortage,” said Dr. Cyndi Hanson, Dean of Workforce Development at Northeast Community College (NECC) in Norfolk, Nebraska.

NECC understands that as the worker shortage prevails, companies are turning to technology to fill the void. It also realizes the need to prevent technological malfunctions and hacking within those systems.

The Ruraltech Training Program to Boost IT and Cybersecurity Skills in the Agricultural Workforce program will prepare workers to manage and protect technology utilized by large companies, cooperatives and even small farms. Agriculture’s dependency on precision ag makes the NECC program vital.

NECC received a three-year grant worth $450,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the program.

A more traditional learning environment will be offered for updating personnel already certified, whereas entry-level students will be immersed in a boot camp. The boot camp simulates a cyberattack on a company in an enclosed virtual environment.

Hanson encourages any business connected with agriculture to contact NECC about the program in order to support the current workforce as well as new, inexperienced employees.