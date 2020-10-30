When many farmers were clearing trees and farming to their fence lines, Ed and Leta Olson were doing whatever they could to create wildlife habitat, maintain soil health and improve water quality at their farm southeast of Craig, Nebraska.
“Nebraska is really blessed with water, but a lot of responsibility comes with that,” Ed Olson said. “Water will be the next gold.”
For their work, the Burt County couple were selected for the 2020 Nebraska Leopold Conservation Award. They will receive the prestigious award, given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, at a banquet Nov. 23 in Lincoln.
Their land ethic is expressed by implementing agricultural conservation practices and connecting others with nature.
Of the 815 acres they farm in eastern Nebraska, 115 acres are enrolled in conservation programs to create filter strips, shelterbelts and pollinator habitat. The Olsons are firm believers that if every farmer took the least profitable 5-10% of their farm and used it for conservation, then all farmers would make more money while planting fewer acres.
“I know taxes are expensive and it means taking a few acres out of production,” Olson said, “but if you can get in a program that will pay you to do it, it’s worth it.”
District conservationist Andy Bohnenkamp said that although Olson isn’t the biggest operator he works with, he “undoubtedly” makes the biggest impact. Olson has adopted a variety of conservation practices to decrease erosion, protect water quality and increase soil health.
Cover crops of grasses, vegetables like radishes and turnips, small grains and legumes are planted in the off-season to increase the soil’s ability to hold water and sediment. No-till has been used on his corn and soybean fields for more than 20 years. Terracing has made sloped farm fields more manageable.
In 2017, the Olsons were among the first landowners to participate in Nebraska’s Corners for Wildlife program that established one- to three-acre plots of pollinator habitat at rural intersections. Sewn with wildflowers, these plantings benefit bees and butterflies, and they keep drivers safe during summer months when corn fields would otherwise limit visibility.
“And the wildflowers just explode in the summer,” Olson said
They have planted about 4,000 trees and shrubs to create windbreaks, and provide food sources and corridors for wildlife. Such efforts earned them a Legacy Award from Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2015.
While the plantings have created a rich diversity of wildlife, from songbirds to deer, the work also has had a positive impact on his favorite outdoor pursuit — pheasant hunting.
“We’d been told that you’ll never see pheasant in northeast Nebraska again,” he said. “But they’re coming back.
“If you give them a place to live, they’ll come.”
Off the farm, Olson has spent his entire adulthood fostering conservation ethics and a respect for the land among hunters and farmers. He co-founded the Burt County Pheasants Forever chapter and educates landowners on how to enhance pheasant habitat by planting natural food sources on abandoned farmsteads and fence lines. As owner of Olson Pearson Auctions & Realty, he donates his time auctioneering at conservation events.
His strongest passion is sharing his knowledge with youth. He teaches youth firearm safety and outdoor ethics as an instructor for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Hunter Education Program and as a volunteer with Pheasant Forever’s Youth Mentor Hunt. As a former 4-H wildlife habitat team leader, he provided hands-on experience to youth building goose nests and wood duck boxes.
Generations of local children have learned to fish in the Olson family pond. The youth he first mentored in the 1990s are returning to fish with kids of their own.
“We’ve had everything from princesses to cowboys down there fishing,” Ed said. “They are so happy to show off what they’ve caught. I love it.”
Ed and Leta strive to keep their farm as aligned as possible with nature, not only to support local wildlife, but to create a vibrant landscape for the community to enjoy.
“Ed Olson has been a great spokesman for conservation. He has an ethic like that of (conservationist Aldo) Leopold when it comes to his land and its wildlife,” said Mark Brohman, executive director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
The Leopold award recognizes extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation by American farmers, ranchers and foresters in 21 states. In Nebraska, it is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), Cargill and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
“Recipients of this award are real life examples of conservation-minded agriculture,” said Kevin McAleese, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin-based Sand County Foundation. “These hard-working families are essential to our environment, food system and rural economy.”
Steve Martin, executive director of AFAN called the Olsons the epitome of farmer-conservationists.
“They create habitat for wildlife and improved the soil with innovative farming practices,” Martin said, noting that Ed Olson shares his passion for the outdoors as a mentor and instructor. “This ensures that future generations are connected to nature and care about conservation.”
When a local wildlife biologist gave the Olsons a copy of “A Sand County Almanac,” they must have seen themselves in its pages, McAleese said. The book, written by Aldo Leopold in the 1940s, is regarded as one of the most important contributions to modern conservation literature. Now translated into 14 languages and still selling briskly, the book is regarded as a classic.
“We didn’t think we were that big of a deal,” Ed Olson said. “We were just doing what we thought needed done.”
He didn’t feel their operation matched up in scale with what some western Nebraska contestants were doing.
The nomination process started when Leta saw an ad in the Midwest Messenger urging people to apply for the award. His wife and daughter did all the legwork, without him knowing it (he thought they were shopping), and cajoled him into signing the application.
“I did, and didn’t think that much of it after that,” he said.
But the selection committee did.
The Olsons were among three finalists for the award. What made them stand out from the others was their efforts to protect and enhance wildlife habitat and their work with youth.
“When they asked if we’d be willing to accept the award, I was speechless,” Ed said. “It was very humbling.”
He said he’s since gotten the opportunity to meet some of the other winners and to be considered among them still is unimaginable to him.
“We’re still in infancy with some of the things we’re doing,” he said. “Some of those people have been at it for years on a much greater scale.”