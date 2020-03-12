The Nebraska Corn Growers Association hosts an annual program designed to introduce young or novice corn farmers to the association and expand their knowledge of the multiple facets of the corn production. It is called the PRIME Program.
“The PRIME outline is a year-long program,” said Morgan J. Wrich, director of grower services for the NeCGA. “It is designed for those who are interested in learning more about the association while also learning new ideas to bring back to their farms.”
The 2018 PRIME class members were: Ethan Zoerb, of Litchfield, Nebraska; Samuel Creal, Prague; Jason Lewis, Henderson; Derek Dam, Hooper; Kerry McPheeters, Gothenburg; Sam Zach, Humphrey; and Chase Johnson, York.
Zach, 24, currently works with Hertz Farm Management as an agtech manager. He is also enrolled at UNL, majoring in agronomy with minors in agribusiness, agricultural entrepreneurship and agriculture economics.
While seeking information on the NeCGA, he was informed of the PRIME program. He decided to apply.
“I grew up on a farm,” he said. “My grandfather was a farmer and I was surrounded by family members who are farmers.”
Zach doesn’t plan on being a farmer. He plans to be a farm manager and work in the crop insurance and marketing areas of corn production. He found that the PRIME program had a lot to offer someone exploring those fields. The experience provided applicable, up-to-date information that is the best the industry has to offer, he said.
“We covered agronomy, grain marketing, policy-making and conservation in our sessions,” Zach said. “My favorites dealt with ag tech, especially the new and evolving technologies.”
The PRIME Program participants for 2019 were: Chris Grams, of Upland, Nebraska; Dan Kristensen, Minden; Brandon Herrick, Franklin; Mitch Oswald, Aurora; Jake Brown, Central City; Dalton Kenning, Shelton; Joel McAfee, Wakefield; Jon Jahnke, Bancroft; Joston Wassom, Davenport; and Kalen Wenske, Hebron.
McAfee, 37, said he has also participated in the National Corn Growers leadership program. Someone at his church told him that he should check out the PRIME program, as well. He put in application and was accepted, he said.
The PRIME Program consists of three two-day sessions plus attendance at the annual meeting of the NeCGA. PRIME is focused less on policy and more on the agronomic and business decisions that growers make, Wrich said.
“Participants spend six to eight days away from their farms over a 12-month period,” she said. “The 2019 class met in March, August and again in December for the NeCGA annual meeting.”
Sessions revolve around field trips. These are focused on making the most of the long-term sustainability of their farms through the latest research, emerging technologies, farm management practices and peer relationships.
“For their March meeting the class has one day of educational seminars,” Wrich said. “The second day was spent visiting the locks and dam in St. Louis.”
McAfee said while he enjoyed speaking with the industry representatives, the trip to St. Louis taught him even more.
“We flew to St. Louis to tour Melvin Price Locks and Dam,” he said. “We learned about how barge traffic and the corn industry are connected.”
Melvin Price Locks and Dam is a dam and two locks on the Upper Mississippi River. They are located about 17 miles north of St. Louis. An average of 40,000,000 tons of shipping traverses the locks annually.
“It was an eye-opening experience for them,” Wrich said. “As growers in Nebraska, they don’t always think of the river transport a lot of grain goes through.”
The summer meeting was one day of educational seminars and one day spent touring different Nebraska agricultural businesses in Custer County. These included Adams Land & Cattle, Arrow Seed Company and Sargent Irrigation Company in Broken Bow, Wrich said.
Adams Land & Cattle is a huge ranch operation which purchases vast amounts of corn from Nebraska producers. Arrow Seed is a noted seed supplier geared to the Central Plains. Sargent Irrigation is one of the largest privately-owned well-drilling operations in the world. There were multiple sessions with different topics, Zach said.
“We learned about cover crops and a lot of stuff you might not think about,” McAfee said. “This was one of the things I liked best about the program.”
A maximum of 12 corn farmers are selected to participate each year. A registration fee of $190 is required for enrollment. The fee will be waived for NeCGA three-year members. All other costs of the program will be covered by NeCGA. This program is sponsored in part by Farm Credit Services of America and Northwestern Mutual, Wrich said.
Zach said if someone gets the chance to take part in the PRIME program, he sees no reason to shy from the experience and whole-heartedly encourages participation. McAfee agreed, stating that he got the most out of networking with producers from around the state and getting different perspectives about growing corn.
“Go for it,” he said. “It’s pretty neat to see all that goes on.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.