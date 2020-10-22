The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Nebraska Soybean Association are taking applications for the 2021 Corn and Soy Ambassador Program.
The yearlong program for college students teaches them about the industry and becoming advocates for agriculture. Each year up to 10 students are selected to participate.
Throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour. The first meeting covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries. The second focuses on the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans. The final meeting covers advocacy and leadership opportunities after students graduate.
Meetings will take place in the Lincoln, Nebraska area. The summer agribusiness industry tour will include different areas of the industry including, manufacturing, production and processing. These stops are planned to give students insight into potential jobs in the industry.
“The Corn and Soy Ambassador Program is a great way for college students to increase their knowledge in the agricultural industry,” corn growers executive director said Kelly Brunkhorst said. “Past ambassadors have gone on to internships and jobs from connections made during this program.”
Students are also asked to spend time promoting the state's corn and soybean grower associations and checkoffs at promotional events such as Husker Harvest Day, Soybean Management Field Days and others both online and in person.
After the program students, will be recognized at the annual meetings of the corn and soybean associations, and each will be presented a $500 scholarship.
Applications can be found on the Nebraska Corn Growers Association website, necga.org and are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
For more information about the program, contact Morgan Wrich of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association at 402-438-6459 or mwrich@necga.com, or Lori Luebbe of the Nebraska Soybean Association at 402-441-3239 or lori@nebraskasoybeans.org.