Six social media savvy students are joining The Crew to share their love of agriculture for Nebraska Farm Bureau over the next year.
The Crew is selected from Farm Bureau student members, age 16-23. The 2020-2021 class is made of Jaycee Lapp and Abbie Brott of Hayes County, Emma Goosic of Kearney/Franklin County, Makenna Eisenzimmer of Keith County, Abby Scholz of Phelps/Gosper County and Abigail Lutjelusch of Colfax County.
The program is about training the next generation of ag leaders and gives students hands-on agricultural communications experience, explained Audrey Schipporeit, engagement director for Nebraska Farm Bureau.
“We are proud of this program and the growth it has shown,” she said.
Crew members help spread Farm Bureau’s messaging along with creating original content to portray an accurate picture of agriculture. They participate in learning sessions from industry professionals as well.
They write blog posts for Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Stories From the Field blog and attend field days where they learn real-world applications of communication practices.
“We encourage folks to follow along this year as these students bring to life rural America through their work on social media,” Schipporeit said.
You can find their posts by searching for the hashtag #neagcrew on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.