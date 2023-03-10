Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) along with several partners in conservation will be conducting informational meetings for agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened a CRP general signup in February, and it runs through April 7.
CRP is a cornerstone voluntary conservation program offered by USDA. General CRP helps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. In return landowners receive annual rental payments.
“CRP offers a range of conservation options to farmers, ranchers and landowners,” said John Berge, FSA state executive director in Nebraska. “It can serve as a tool for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and support wildlife habitat.”
CRP General signup informational meeting dates, times and locations include (* is Mountain Time; all others are Central Time):
- March 20, 2 p.m., St. Paul - St. Paul Community Library, 1301 Howard Ave.
- March 20, 6 p.m., Lincoln – UNL Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Rd.
- March 21, 9 a.m., Humboldt – Humboldt Ag Building, 1034 Fourth St.
- March 21, 10 a.m., Trenton – Trenton Community Center, 402 E. First St.
- March 21, 1 p.m., Broken Bow – MPCC, Rm 104, 2520 South E. St.
- March 21, 1 p.m.*, Chadron – American Legion, 123 Bordeaux St.
- March 21, 6 p.m., Neligh – Antelope County Courthouse, 501 M St.
- March 22, 10 a.m., Dakota City – Old Dane Golf Club, 466 Highway 35
- March 22, 1 p.m.*, Oshkosh – Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. Second
- March 22, 6 p.m., Ord – Jubilee Events and Catering, 1528 L St.
- March 23, 10 a.m.*, Benkelman – FSA Office Building, 1303 A St.
- March 23, 1 p.m., Norfolk – Lifelong Learning Center, 601 E. Benjamin Ave.
- March 23, 5 p.m., Red Cloud – Red Cloud Community Center, 142 W Third Ave.
- March 23, 6 p.m.*, Imperial – Imperial Fire Hall, 315 Broadway
- March 27, 1 p.m., Fairbury – Jefferson Co. Fair, 4-H Building, 56885 PWF Rd.
- March 27, 1 p.m.*, Paxton – 207 N. Oak St.
- March 28, 10 a.m.*, Grant – Midwest Electric Conf Rm., 104 Washington Ave.
- March 28, 1 p.m., Fremont – Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
- March 28, 1 p.m., Tecumseh – Tecumseh Fire Hall, 1110 Buffalo Drive.
- March 28, 1 p.m., Wallace – 105 W. Alice St.
- March 29, 9 a.m., Beatrice – Gage Co. Fair, 4-H Building, 900 W. Scott St.
- March 30, 6:30 p.m., Arapahoe – Arapahoe Public Library, 306 Nebraska Ave.
Nebraska FSA county office leaders will speak at the meetings, along with conservation organization representatives. They will discuss CRP practice options, land eligibility criteria and updated soil rental rates, among other information. The meetings are free, and there is no registration required.
Information on the CRP General signup as well as other CRP initiatives can be found at fsa.usda.gov/crp or contact the local USDA Service Center. To find your service center, visit offices.usda.gov.