DentaQuest Health Equity Hero Awards
DentaQuest Health Equity Hero Awards recognize individuals and organizations for extraordinary work to enable more equitable access to oral care and/or other health services that results in a better quality of life for individuals.

2021 Health Equity Hero award criteria include but are not limited to:

• Bringing equitable and coordinated dental, behavioral, and whole-person healthcare to an at-risk population

• Helping people get back to care that has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

• Activating digital health tools effectively and imaginatively during the pandemic

• Demonstrating ingenuity, flexibility, and outside-the-box thinking during the pandemic by partnering with purpose-focused organizations

• Working to make coordinated oral, behavioral, and physical health part of the broader public health conversation

Eligibility

Nominations are open to the public. Nominees should be a person or team working to enable more equitable access to health services and may come from any health-related sector, including dental care, healthcare, family support, legal aid, school and community programs.

Geographic coverage

Nationwide

Amount of funding

12 awards will be made. $5,000 will be donated to a nonprofit committed to promoting health equity selected by each award recipient.

Application process

A link to the online nomination form is available on the program website.

Deadline - April 30

Call 800-417-7140

