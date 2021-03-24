DentaQuest Health Equity Hero Awards recognize individuals and organizations for extraordinary work to enable more equitable access to oral care and/or other health services that results in a better quality of life for individuals.
2021 Health Equity Hero award criteria include but are not limited to:
• Bringing equitable and coordinated dental, behavioral, and whole-person healthcare to an at-risk population
• Helping people get back to care that has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic
• Activating digital health tools effectively and imaginatively during the pandemic
• Demonstrating ingenuity, flexibility, and outside-the-box thinking during the pandemic by partnering with purpose-focused organizations
• Working to make coordinated oral, behavioral, and physical health part of the broader public health conversation
Eligibility
Nominations are open to the public. Nominees should be a person or team working to enable more equitable access to health services and may come from any health-related sector, including dental care, healthcare, family support, legal aid, school and community programs.
Geographic coverage
Nationwide
Amount of funding
12 awards will be made. $5,000 will be donated to a nonprofit committed to promoting health equity selected by each award recipient.
Application process
A link to the online nomination form is available on the program website.
Deadline - April 30
Call 800-417-7140