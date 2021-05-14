Growing hemp has its challenges – from weather and pests to markets and regulation – but there’s support available in the form of farmers helping farmers and new research opportunities.

We talked to three Kansas hemp farmers who are eager to share their experiences to help others.

The Kansas Hemp Consortium is a group interested in helping hemp-related businesses. It recently received a grant from the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) to six varieties of hemp in Kansas. Trials will take place across plots totaling 150 acres in Barber County, Butler County, and near Manhattan.

“This is the first year to take a big swing at growing industrial help for fiber and grain,” said Sarah Stephens Selmon, co-founder and president of the consortium.

As owner-grower at Tallgrass Hemp & Cannabis in Wichita, Stephens is growing hemp in a hoop house this year, in addition to 150 acres outside.

Ongoing research is critical since there have been some growing challenges and the number of industrial hemp acres planted have far outweighed the number of acres harvested in Kansas the last three years.

“Being part of the Kansas Hemp Consortium, and learning about traditional farming, I learned that CBD would not be a good fit for conventional farming, and there’s too much CBD now,” Stephens said.

People are rightfully skeptical about growing it.

“We don’t know who’s going to buy it,” Stephens said.

It’s not going to be appealing if a grower has to lug a bale of hemp stalk more than 100 miles, she added.

To encourage people to be part of Kansas’ industrial hemp farms, the grant project includes buying seeds through the Kansas Hemp Consortium. Those seeds are being tested on irrigated and non-irrigated ground, and on three different soil types across the state. Licensing fees and seeds are covered for the grower.

Farmers give various pre-harvest reports, harvest, and post-harvest reports.

The grant aims to encourage supply chain development, providing the seeds, and checking with farmers to be sure they have the right equipment on their farm to make it all work.

“We want to have the processor machines for the decortication and that’s important to occur within 100 miles of their field,” Stephens said.

Decortication involves taking the core out and separating the plant into fiber and hurd.

Another hemp grower believes fiber and seed industries will do well in the future, but feels the hemp infrastructure needs to be more supportive of producers.

“To be a major hub for the nation in hemp, we need investment dollars for infrastructure,” said PJ Sneed; CEO and grower at Always Sunny Bee & Hemp Farm near Hutchinson, Kansas.

He’s disappointed by the slow movement passing hemp rules and regulations in the state.

“The way Kansas has decided to roll out this program, they are just setting it up to be monopolized by big pocket people or their crony friends, keeping the average Joe out,” Sneed said. “Hemp in Kansas is a joke until the state gets out of the way.”

Sneed feels officials blamed COVID in April 2020 and showed up late to test the crop for THC levels. Some of his crop had to be destroyed because levels were beyond the 0.3% allowed. He’d like to see the state allow a THC level at least 1% to give producers some leeway at harvest time.

Stephens agrees.

“It’s hard to get people to grow this,” she said. “The licensing fee for the first year is still almost $1,500, and hemp crops – whether you’re going for CBD or a fiber and grain crop – you’re still treated the same currently by the KDA until Kansas has medical cannabis.”

She acknowledges there’s still a lot of uncharted territory.

The state is considering changes that would allow growers more leeway on THC testing and harvest windows.

Hemp grower Melissa Nelson Baldwin of South Bend Industrial Hemp in Great Bend, Kansas has been growing industrial hemp since 2019, the first year that Kansas was allowed to grow CBD for fiber and grain. She says their CBD feeds their product line.

“At the end of the day, we are farmers and we’re for farmers, and (we) believe in giving family farms an opportunity to stay alive,” Baldwin said. “We want to show that you can bring fiber and grain to Kansas.”

South Bend Industrial Hemp uses the crop in a normal rotation, and they can use every piece of equipment that's on the farm for hemp production.

They're also about to open a fiber decordication facility, which has been under construction since early this year in Great Bend.

“It’s very exciting,” Baldwin said. “We want to give Kansas farmers an opportunity to give them an edge in the farming market and to get into this new industry.”

For Stephens, it’s been challenging to work with clones, which are tissue starts from another verified female hemp plant she gets from Colorado. She planted inside a hoop house for the first time this season, and she said it was a failure in the beginning. The female plants growing outside got pollinated with wild hemp and the CBD was too low, she said.

“If it’s not at least 10%, it doesn’t make dollars and sense to process it,” she said.

Stephens knows she needs to keep the THC level down to remain compliant. When medical cannabis comes to Kansas – she will need high THC levels for desirable results.

“If Kansas doesn’t pass medical cannabis this year and changes to federal law come first, cannabis businesses in nearby Oklahoma and Colorado will have significant advantage over Kansas-based businesses,” Stephens said.

As for the grant process covering 150 acres of fiber and grain this year, Stephens is excited about the project.

“I’ve been researching and collecting a lot of data. I’m going to stay in touch with the farmers regarding their rainfall, height and pests, and hopefully narrow in on what the best uses are,” she said.

Global Hemp Technology in Augusta, Kansas is going to take the seed, clean the grain and dehull it for food. The fiber has uses in textiles and paper. The inner woody core is separated into hurd which can be used for animal bedding as mulch, and a concrete-like material. The dust off it is used for animal litter.

Nelson Baldwin is used to the unknowns, she said. She knows there are manufacturers who want to use hemp, and growers who want to grow hemp, but that a processor is needed to break down the material into the raw materials that processors want.

“It’s been kind of the chicken before the egg,” Nelson Baldwin said, but she and others remain hopeful.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.