It has been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. A year of hardship, missile attacks, electrical blackouts and financial distress.

Gordie Siebring, the farmer who moved from central Iowa to Ukraine 30 years ago, shared his firsthand account of the war in Ukraine last April. He was willing to provide an update on the conditions in Ukraine over the past year. We spoke over the phone in mid-March.

Iowa farmer finds second home in Ukraine despite war “We take rocket fire here regularly. There are very few farmers who are anxious to get out in the field just yet. Being out on tractors in the middle of the field, you feel like a sitting duck.”

All Ukrainians are facing challenges, but for those in agriculture, 2022 was especially difficult.

“Dealing with the war economy has been devastating. Our prices are so low here. Production was so bad,” Siebring said.

A triage of factors stacked against farmers last growing season, including the weather. The northern third of Ukraine, where Siebring farms, was unseasonably dry last summer. A particularly wet autumn prevented him from harvesting all his soybeans, some of which are still in the fields. He may be able to salvage some of his soybean crop yet, but his neighbors suffered a complete loss of their sunflower crop. With thousands of acres of sunflowers molding in the fields, nothing is left to harvest.

Central Ukraine also experienced poor growing conditions. This region is known as “good black dirt country” and is usually highly productive, Siebring said. They are extremely dry and received little to no rain or snow this winter.

Even though planting season is quickly approaching, thousands of acres physically cannot be farmed. The Halo Trust estimates an area the size of Britain has been contaminated with mines and explosives.

“A total of 18% of Ukraine won’t be able to plant because it’s an occupied zone, the fields have been bombed or it has a lot of shrapnel,” said Siebring.

Some fields are littered with undetonated ordnances that will have to be collected by sappers, Ukrainian mine clearers. According to a New York Times article, 16,000 explosives have been cleared; this is a “tiny fraction” of the work to yet be done.

Siebring cannot imagine how many years it will be before these damaged fields can be farmed again.

Input cost is another major determinant for producers in Ukraine. Fertilizer prices are “way out of the ballpark.” Those who are considering fertilizing this year are cutting back application rates severely. Lack of fertilizer will obviously negatively affect this season’s yields, continuing the vicious cycle.

Additionally, no one has leftover money from last season to adequately fund this year’s crop.

Herbicide is reasonably priced and available, but Siebring said the factor for purchasing herbicide will be what you can afford.

“Very few banks are giving credit,” Siebring said. “Only highly-qualified clients are getting credit, and most people won’t qualify.”

Fuel prices have decreased. At $4 a gallon for diesel, fuel is half the price it was this time last year. Plus, it is readily available—if you have the money to buy it.

“I don’t have to drive around with my car filling cans of fuel, buying 5 gallons here and 5 gallons there, to operate the next day—well, part of the next day,” Siebring said.

The grain market has been low due to export disruption. The day we spoke on the phone, Siebring sold corn for $3 a bushel (after subtracting trucking expenses).

Siebring is hopeful that exports will improve. Prior to the war, Ukraine was the third largest exporter of corn in 2021. Russia is making sure Ukraine cannot market its products globally by upsetting the grain corridor.

“Inadvertently, or on purpose, Russia has in effect closed that grain corridor. Not because of any factor at sea, but because of the fact that they have continually bombarded infrastructure,” said Siebring.

For example, exporting out of the Port of Odessa is physically impossible. Nothing can be loaded out due to infrastructure bombing.

Siebring mentioned the latest attack on the electrical grid, which occurred the second week of March.

“Nobody is anticipating that will be the last electrical infrastructure attack the Russians do,” said Siebring.

His fear is Russia’s newly implemented hypersonic missiles, which can travel three times the speed of a .30-6 shell and carry a half-ton payload, according to Siebring. These missiles cannot be shot down.

“It will be wicked if Russia gets many of those,” he said.

Ukraine’s power grid was targeted months ago, leaving residents of Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv without electricity. Siebring said people in cities have had an awful winter, going for weeks on end without power other than an hour reprieve once a day.

This is more than an inconvenience for those living in high-rise apartments, as do the majority of residents living in cities. Without electricity, they must carry water up 10, 20 or more flights of stairs.

Moreover, some of these buildings are heated with an antiquated, hot-water system. One system might feed 20-30 apartment buildings, Siebring explained. When the heating system was hit, thousands of residents were left with no electricity, water or heat.

“Thank goodness we didn’t have severe cold like some winters,” said Siebring.

He compared the typical winter temperatures in Ukraine to northern Missouri. This winter was very mild, with temperatures dipping into the teens only a few times.

Generators have been in high demand and short supply. Part of Siebring’s relief efforts have involved providing generators to civilians and soldiers. In January, he also distributed eight containers of food, clothing and other necessities that were shipped from Iowa. He is working with the same group to organize another shipment. He said that early in the war, many containers full of relief items were sent to Ukraine, but donations have abated over time.

Over the last six months, over 100 defenders have been living at his place. Other Ukrainians have also opened their homes to soldiers. While this hospitality is commendable, Siebring admits that housing that many men has added strain, especially as he tries to keep up paying utilities.

“Each day is a struggle to figure out how you will survive one more day,” Siebring said.

Amongst the physical strife is spiritual warfare, as well. Siebring clarified that the recent report that President Volodymyr Zelensky has shut down Ukrainian churches is not true.

“President Zelensky ordered the leadership of several Ukrainian orthodox churches who were from the Moscow Patriarchate to leave,” explained Siebring. “There have been discoveries of sabotage done by the Moscow Patriarch in charge of the number of Ukrainian churches.”

He said that President Zelensky has tolerated it until recently. To institute spiritual independence, the Russian band leadership have been asked to leave. These churches will be taken over by the Kyiv Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The people of Ukraine have desired this for many months, Siebring said.

There is hope in Ukraine. Groceries are again available, a welcome change from the barren grocery shelves of last year.

“Most food items are in good supply, and that kind of surprises me,” said Siebring. “I thought that would be more disruptive. But Ukrainians have been adaptive in how to make things work during a war.”

Egg prices in Ukraine are a third of that in the U.S., joked Siebring.

On average, groceries have inflated 20% over pre-war prices. Day-to-day living expenses are also more costly. Paying basic monthly bills has become a challenge due to the skewed economy, and also because many people have lost their jobs. As Russia attacks the industrial region of Ukraine, many jobs are simply vanishing under missile fire and Russian occupation.

Humanitarian aid from other countries has been greatly appreciated. Siebring and other farmers hope that some of the “massive amounts of government aid from the European Union and United States” will be earmarked for agriculture, the major industry in Ukraine.

To Siebring, agriculture could very well determine the future of Ukraine. If farmers in Ukraine repeat another poor production season, the humanitarian aid crisis will only increase.

“If we have a bad year in agriculture, things in Ukraine as a whole are going to get much more difficult for the average consumer,” said Siebring. “It will take several years before Ukrainian agriculture builds back up.”