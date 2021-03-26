Distillery trend puts corn growers in high spirits

Like the craft brewing boom of decades past, micro distilleries are taking off in the Midwest and corn farmers stand to benefit.

For the first year, Nebraska Corn Board has opted to take part in a national micro-distilling competition in an effort to propel Nebraska’s corn industry and create growth.

The contest is expected to kick-off sometime this spring, with judging held in Louisville, Kentucky in July during the Heartland Whiskey Competition.

Other states already partnering in this event are Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan. In Kansas, the Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge, City won several 2019 awards in the Heartland Whiskey Competition, for its Boot Hill Moonshine, and Red Eye Whiskey.

“Nebraska became involved after a request from Illinois Corn, with the reasoning being we’re focusing on an industry that purchases our corn that is rapidly increasing,” said Kurtis Harms, spokesman for the Nebraska Corn Board.

Participants must use corn as the main ingredient.

Micro distilleries have increased tremendously over the past several years, nearly doubling in size over the four-year period that corn states have supported this program, which is similar to the growth of local wineries and craft brewers.

Currently, there are seven distilleries operating in Nebraska, with three more in the planning stages.

“So, that’s 10, which has definitely grown, especially in the last five years more so,” said Zac Triemert, owner and Head Distiller at Brickway Brewery & Distillery, a craft brewery in downtown Omaha's Old Market district since 2013.