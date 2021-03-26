Distillery trend puts corn growers in high spirits

Like the craft brewing boom of decades past, micro distilleries are taking off in the Midwest and corn farmers stand to benefit.
For the first year, Nebraska Corn Board has opted to take part in a national micro-distilling competition in an effort to propel Nebraska’s corn industry and create growth.
The contest is expected to kick-off sometime this spring, with judging held in Louisville, Kentucky in July during the Heartland Whiskey Competition.
Other states already partnering in this event are Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan. In Kansas, the Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge, City won several 2019 awards in the Heartland Whiskey Competition, for its Boot Hill Moonshine, and Red Eye Whiskey.
“Nebraska became involved after a request from Illinois Corn, with the reasoning being we’re focusing on an industry that purchases our corn that is rapidly increasing,” said Kurtis Harms, spokesman for the Nebraska Corn Board.
Participants must use corn as the main ingredient.
Micro distilleries have increased tremendously over the past several years, nearly doubling in size over the four-year period that corn states have supported this program, which is similar to the growth of local wineries and craft brewers.
Currently, there are seven distilleries operating in Nebraska, with three more in the planning stages.
“So, that’s 10, which has definitely grown, especially in the last five years more so,” said Zac Triemert, owner and Head Distiller at Brickway Brewery & Distillery, a craft brewery in downtown Omaha's Old Market district since 2013.
Distilleries began operating in Nebraska in 2006. Comparing those distilleries to the 56 breweries in Nebraska (and three more in the works), Triemert says distilleries just haven’t been around as long.
“I expect distilleries to grow at a decent rate, but not as fast as breweries,” he said.
Starting a distillery takes more capital and equipment than a brewery, said Triemert, who earned his master's degree in Scotland in brewing and distilling.
Another Nebraska distillery also grew out of a brewery. Kinkaider Brewing Co. is a community farm craft brewery based in Broken Bow, Nebraska, with a second brewery in Grand Island and a third in Lincoln.
At the main brewery in Broken Bow, visitors can stay right on the farm and enjoy the restaurant and bar. Its Grand Island location focuses more on the restaurant piece. The third Kinkaider location in Lincoln’s Haymarket district, has a taproom featuring beers and events. Kinkaider’s breweries offer over 30 styles of beer.
Kinkaider owners opened Sideshow Distillery last fall, featuring vodka, whiskey and soon jalapeno vodka. They’re also barrel-aging several different bourbons. They’re proud to create their liquors from homegrown Nebraska grains, and they partner with Nebraska farms for products for the beer.
“We purchase all of our corn, rye, and wheat locally in Nebraska for the distillery. For the brewery, we buy the honey from McDonald Aviary near Chadron, Nebraska and some of the berries. We also partner with Season View Farms near Lincoln,” said Barry Fox, Kinkaider marketing spokesman.
Sideshow Cocktail Bar Submitted image by the Brewers Associationis located between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and downtown Lincoln.
Treimert also uses Nebraska grain and products.
“I use as much local raw material as possible, but there’s not a very big malting house in Nebraska, which is about 5% of my production,” he said.
With that, he is seeking a good source of Nebraska malted corn, since they’re creating a lot of bourbon now.
Triemert, who is very active in the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild, wrote the legislation for the state’s craft distilling bill, which passed in the Nebraska Legislature in 2006.
"I wanted to start a distillery in Nebraska,” he said.
Originally, he was permitted to create 21,000 gallons, but the volume was knocked to 10,000, he said. Triemert testified before the Nebraska Legislature this winter to increase production capability to 100,000 gallons, and he feels confident the Legislature will approve the increase.
“Right now, Nebraska has the smallest cap in 50 states, by half. The next smallest state has 25,000 gallons," said Triemert, whose brewery and distillery team has won a dozen spirits and beer awards in the last 30 years.
With anticipation for the upcoming micro-distillery contest, the industry is another market for Nebraska corn, which helps build demand and adds value.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.