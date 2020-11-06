Twelve Nebraska counties and their neighbors are eligible for emergency loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA). The funds are meant to help cover losses caused by recent drought.
USDA declared 12 counties primary natural disaster areas: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Deuel, Garden, Madison, Morrill, Pierce, Platte, Scotts Bluff , Sheridan and Wayne.
Producers in the contiguous counties are also eligible to apply for emergency loans. That includes the Nebraska counties of Antelope, Arthur, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dawes, Dixon, Grant, Keith, Kimball, Knox, Merrick, Nance, Perkins, Polk, Sheridan, Sioux, Stanton and Thurston. Logan and Sedgwick counties in Colorado are also eligible, as are the South Dakota counties of Bennett and Oglala Lakota and Goshen and Laramie counties, Wyoming.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 14, 2021.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.