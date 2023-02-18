Heading into spring, weather has brought good and bad to producers in the midst of calving and those looking forward to planting season.

The recent transition out of La Niña brought increased moisture to eastern Kansas. The moisture combined with cold temperatures also resulted in some livestock losses during calving season. An increase in storm activity is expected for eastern Kansas into spring.

“This will likely result in warmer temperatures and earlier than normal green-up as a result of the soil moisture,” said Christopher “Chip” Redmond, assistant meteorologist at Kansas State University’s Weather Data Library.

In south-central and southwest Kansas, exceptional D4 drought persists with poor soil moisture profiles.

“Further west, an active weather pattern into spring spells a likely increase in wind events and potential for fire or dust concerns,” Redmond said. “Thankfully, grass loading is low relative to last year and fire concerns are normal.”

Winter wheat conditions vary across Kansas.

“Much of the region’s winter wheat is poorly established, and some of the crop has been subjected to temperature extremes, including a late-December cold blast,” said Brad Rippey, meteorologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Washington, D.C.

In late January, nearly half of the winter wheat in Kansas was rated in very poor to poor condition, according to the USDA.

“Drought-stressed rangeland and pastures need time to recover, even in areas where winter snowfall has provided much-needed moisture,” he added.

Looking ahead, spring should feature the continuation of an active, west-to-east storm track across the country. This could result in periods of significant precipitation across the Central Plains, especially in eastern Kansas and possibly eastern Nebraska. However, drought may linger farther west, especially in southwestern Kansas, Rippey said. That’s where soil moisture shortages are more acute and spring precipitation totals are typically lower.

The latest spring weather prediction is for the expectation of normal variability with precipitation and with temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast released Thursday, Feb. 16. The confidence is in spring’s typical fluctuations, and much of the region has been labeled EC or equal chances of being above or below normal.

These equal chance conditions could persist into September.

“I believe this is due to the uncertainty with the upcoming switch from La Niña to El Niño,” said Kyle Mozley, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado, who is an avid global climate tracker. “I believe the active Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO climate phenomenon) is a main contributor to this rapid switch. It has been very active since about October, and each time it moves around the globe, it sends an oceanic Kelvin wave from the west Pacific to the east, eroding the cold La Niña anomalies.”

The spring outlook this year is largely driven by the transition from La Niña conditions with cooler than normal water temperatures to what is called “ENSO neutral” conditions in the central Pacific Ocean.

“After three years of La Niña, oceanic temperatures will settle closer to normal, so neither La Nina or El Nino conditions are expected through the summer.,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.

“ENSO neutral conditions typically favor normal variability of temperature and precipitation across the Central Plains,” he said. “The bottom line is that folks across Nebraska and Kansas should expect typical spring seasonal variability in terms of precipitation and temperatures.”

During the rare, “triple-dip” La Niña, drought plagued 40% of the U.S. each week since Sept. 29, 2020. However, signs indicate the protracted drought is easing, especially in the western U.S.

“Nationally, drought coverage fell to 41% by mid-February 2023, down from a peak of 63% last October,” Rippey said.

For southern Iowa, the forecast is EC (equal chances) of having both the precipitation and temperatures that are either above, below or near-normal. However, there are elevated chances of wetter conditions for the eastern two-thirds of Iowa.

Agriculturally, soil profiles across southwestern Iowa are in need of recharge given the persistence of drought conditions. Several counties are experiencing moderate (D1) to severe (D2) drought after a dry summer (the 29th driest in 150 years of statewide records) and fall (19th driest).

“Southern Iowa has missed out on much of the snow produced by winter systems through the season. However, frost levels are diminishing, and four-inch soil temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 30s,” Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said. “Recent precipitation events have provided much-needed moisture that’s starting to infiltrate deeper into the profiles, especially as soils thaw deeper.”

The driest parts of Iowa will need several months and possibly a year of above-average precipitation to bust the drought, Glisan added. It will take several more weeks to determine if a transition is occurring from large-scale weather systems to thunderstorm-driven weather disturbances.

With dry to drought conditions in Nebraska and Kansas, farmers and ranchers are anxiously waiting for rain forecasts.