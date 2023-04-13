Agriculture markets are a roller coaster, and economists are telling producers to buckle up for the downhill ride as farm income is expected to decline in 2023.

The current outlook for the national and state economic trends was addressed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Center for Agricultural Profitability (CAP) in a webinar titled “Nebraska Farm Income Update and Outlook.”

Dr. Scott Brown, interim director of the Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center (RaFF) and associate extension professor in agriculture and applied economics at the University of Missouri, presented an overview of national markets and commodity projections during the webinar March 30.

According to Brown, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) receipts show record net farm income of $160 billion on the national level for 2022. This income was not shared equally around the nation, he noted.

For 2023, USDA projections reveal an overall decline to less than $140 billion of net farm income. However, Brown remained pragmatic about what the statistics reflect.

“That would be the third highest income that we’ve seen,” said Brown of the 2023 predictions.

Poor weather and world events greatly influenced agricultural exports. Looking ahead, these same elements will continue to be an issue. Brown mentioned the uncertainty surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, more crops are expected to be pushed onto the global market from South America.

Input costs are a major battle for producers around the world. Production expenses are going to be stubbornly high, Brown said.

“Yes, I know fuel costs have been going down and fertilizer cost is starting to come down, but I still think we’re talking about those prices being well above where we started in 2020,” said Brown.

As expenses remain inflated and cash receipts trend downward, lower farm incomes will ensue on a national level.

Nebraska seems to have prematurely regressed before the rest of the nation, largely because of the drought. Brad Lubben, associate professor and extension agriculture policy specialist at UNL, shared reports from the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) during the webinar. Farm income peaked in Nebraska in 2021, compared to the estimated national high of 2022 and predicted fallback to come in 2023.

“Here in Nebraska, it looks like 2023 might be relatively stable, but that’s only because we have already taken the pains, so to speak, in 2022 due to the obvious drought conditions,” Lubben said.

When analyzing previous data, it is important to note that the impact of the drought may not yet be fully realized. Cash receipts for 2022 may include crops from 2021 that were rolled into the 2022 fiscal year. This will also influence 2023 statistics.

Crop producers can expect relatively flat revenue in corn and soybeans, said Lubben. Wheat is expected to have strong growth, partly because 2021 was such a poor season for wheat producers.

Should weather conditions allow crop yields to return to trend-line levels, commodity prices in Nebraska will likely fall. The trend projection for the state shows a reduction in corn price receipts by $1.4 billion and soybean receipts by $400 million.

When you take into account current events, such as the war and export fluctuations, producers must also prepare for tight marketing and increased volatility of global markets.

“It’s important for planning purposes and risk management purposes to realize with trend yields around the country and world, there’s some lower crop prices,” Brown said.

Of all the commodities, cattle is the only industry to expect higher prices. Simply put, it boils down to supply and demand. USDA foresees a 5.7% decrease in beef production for 2023 and 2024, said Brown. Herd liquidation began in 2021 and continues today. Declines of similar magnitude were seen in 1997, 2004 and 2014; producers can reflect back on those years to anticipate what may come.

Brown said demand for beef is strong currently, but consumers will be forced to make decisions about how to spend their limited dollar as cost of living increases. Buying protein may be their sacrifice.

Fed cattle prices are expected to climb to record levels nationally. Brown anticipates feeder cattle prices will be relative to 2014 and 2015, but this depends on corn prices.

Since beef makes up more than 80% of total livestock receipts in Nebraska, increase in cattle price is good news for Nebraskan beef producers. However, producers can be concerned about profitability in other livestock sectors. Pork, dairy and poultry prices will likely decrease, both nationally and in Nebraska.

In all of the above projections for the 2023 farm income, future federal assistance or other ad hoc programs are not included in the calculations. The farm safety net is expected to diminish. Payments for farm relief during the pandemic, crop insurance payouts and other emergency supplemental payments will influence the impending farm income data.

Another unknown factor is inflation.

“Interest costs are certainly one of those costs we know are going to be much higher when we look at 2023 projections,” Brown said.

No one can predict the future, but producers would be better off to prepare for high production costs and lower revenue. Buckle up, because the next few years in agriculture is going to be an unpredictable ride.

The recording of the CAP webinar is available at their website: cap.unl.edu.

To see the full U.S. Agricultural Market Outlook for 2023, follow this link: https://fapri.missouri.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-Baseline-Outlook.pdf.