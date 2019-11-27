The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is taking applications for the next class of the PRIME program.
The PRIME program is a continuing education opportunity for younger or newer producers who are interested in learning more about agronomic, business, innovations and marketing within their operations. Over the course of a year, participants will meet for three seminars to learn and discuss new ideas that can be incorporated into their own operations.
“Getting the next generation involved and interested is crucial for the longevity of the association, and the PRIME program is a great first step for those more interested in NeCGA’s education and partnerships,” corn growers president Dan Nerud said.
The first session will be Feb. 17-18, where participants will have the opportunity to attend a one-day trade school in conjunction with the other corn states and the U.S. Grains Council.
Summer session dates will be determined by participants’ schedules and will feature a Nebraska agriculture Tour.
The final session will be in conjunction with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association annual meeting.
Applications can be found at necga.org and are due Jan. 17, 2020. All costs to participate in the program are covered for those that are three-year members of the association. If applicants are not corn growers members, the fee is $190.