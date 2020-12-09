Employment outlook promising for ag graduates

There’s a strong demand for new college graduates with degrees in agriculture programs, according to a report released Dec. 9 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and Purdue University.
U.S. college graduates can expect approximately 59,400 job opportunities annually between 2020 and 2025. This reflects a 2.6% growth from the previous five years. Employer demand will exceed the supply of available graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher in agriculture-related fields.
“Future development of our complex global food system requires the brightest minds from a wide range of backgrounds, cultures and disciplines working together to solve the challenges before us,” NIFA acting director Parag Chitnis said in a news release. “This report shows that students across America who are studying food, agriculture and related sciences to take on these challenges have made a sound career choice and will graduate into a strong and growing job market in the years ahead.”
Graduates earning degrees with emphasis in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment will account for 61% of the annual supply pool. Most of the employment opportunities will be in business and management at 42% and another 31% in science and engineering. Openings anticipated in education, communication and government will make up 14%, and 13% will be in food and biomaterials production with nearly 92% of those jobs going to food and ag majors.
Diversity in the workforce is important, according to Allan Goecker, co-principal investigator and emeritus staff of Purdue University.
“For the food, agriculture, renewable resources and environment sector to fully address the needs of the United States, it must reflect the population it services,” he said. “A more diverse and inclusive workforce will support a more innovative and creative agricultural industry for the future.”
The report found that over the past two decades, more females than males have graduated in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment. Some majors tend to attract a greater proportion of female students, including animal sciences, agricultural education, agricultural communication and veterinary medicine. Other majors tend to attract more male students, including agricultural engineering, forestry, agronomy and crop science.
There will be a strong demand for graduates with expertise in data science across all disciplines, according to the report. Expect to see strong employment for specialists in marketing, e-commerce, field technical service, water quality and environment, climate and invasive species, food technology, and environmental and rural policy.
The report, Employment Opportunities for College Graduates in Food, Agriculture, Renewable Natural Resources and the Environment, United States, 2020–2025 is ninth in a report series of five-year projections initiated by USDA in 1980.
