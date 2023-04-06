If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Well, many Nebraskans think the tax system needs a whole lot of fixing.

“I am a resident of Nebraska, sick and tired of a broken tax system,” Steve Jessen told a crowd of about 100 people gathered March 25 at the VFW Club in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The meeting was one of many across the state to introduce the EPIC Option: Eliminate all Nebraska Property, Income, Corporate (including Inheritance) Taxes.

Jessen is a member of the EPIC Option strategy team, a group of 20 volunteers who are promoting tax reform in Nebraska. Their goal is to implement a consumption tax, thereby expanding the tax base to include all individuals, government agencies and non-profit organizations.

Under the current system, 100% of the tax burden falls on 60% of Nebraskans, said Jessen. This same tax system has been used since 1967.

The EPIC Option would eliminate taxes in Nebraska for property, income, inheritance, corporate and sales taxes. Instead, consumers would pay a tax when purchasing new goods and services. The tax burden would be lifted off of property owners to all who consume goods.

“Basically, it broadens the tax base because now everyone pays,” said Peggy Hoffmann of Norfolk.

As part of the EPIC Option strategy team, she and her husband Melvin are circulating a petition for an EPIC Option ballot initiative.

Jessen said they have tried for two years to get legislature to add the EPIC Option to ballots, but now they may be making progress. In January, Sen. Steve Erdman introduced Legislative Bill 79 to the Revenue Committee. Five other senators also signed their name to the bill. In February, Erdman filed an amendment the bill, and a hearing was held March 3.

The EPIC Option strategy team members are holding a petition drive while the Legislature is in session. They say they want to guarantee Nebraskans have the EPIC Option on ballots come November 2024.

“We are using every tool that we have available to us from the bill to the resolutions to the statewide, volunteer petition drive,” said Jessen.

To add the EPIC Option to the 2024 ballot, a total of 160,000 signatures are needed, with 5% of 38 counties represented. The submission deadline to the Secretary of State for signature validation is July 1, 2024.

Various town hall meetings, similar to that in Norfolk, have been held across the state already. More meetings are scheduled into April to educate citizens across Nebraska.

“Every single Nebraskan is going to be impacted by this,” Jessen said. “And it benefits us all.”

Because of Nebraska’s single subject rule for petition initiatives, two separate petitions are presented. One is to implement the EPIC Option, and the second would exempt groceries from taxation. The first must pass for the latter to be necessary, said Jessen.

During the town hall meeting, Erdman clarified how a consumption tax differs from sales tax.

“Consumption tax is collected from the first consumer who buys something for personal consumption or a service they hire for their personal use,” he said.

A consumption tax is paid once, whereas a sales tax is collected each time an item sells.

Essentially, the consumer would get to decide what to pay taxes on when shopping. Purchasing a new vehicle, for example, would incur taxation. No tax would be collected for a used vehicle because the previous owner already paid the tax.

Those in agriculture would benefit greatly, according to Hoffmann. She said that a farmer would not pay taxes on seed because he is not the end user—someone else is buying the crop at the end of the season.

Moreover, workers would not pay taxes on goods used in their trade, such as a wrench for a plumber or machinery for a farmer.

“The EPIC consumption tax proposal is an economic advantage for rural Nebraska,” Erdman said.

He referred to the inheritance tax as “the worst tax I have ever heard of.” Nebraska is one of six states with such a tax. Plus, Nebraska ranks at the top of that list with 18%, according to the Tax Foundation.

Without having to pay inheritance or property taxes, Nebraskans would not be forced to choose between paying their taxes or selling their land, said Hoffmann.

“No longer will people be penalized for owning property,” she said.

One concern raised at Norfolk’s town hall meeting was how to address those landowners who live outside Nebraska’s borders, as they would not have to pay any property taxes. The response was the people of Nebraska would have to make up the difference.

Nebraska’s industry sector could also positively transform under the proposed tax reform, they said. Hoffmann believes that the EPIC Option has the potential to increase the amount of business and sales in Nebraska. She said that it is “almost too good to be true, but it makes perfect business sense.”

Companies would choose to come to Nebraska, said Erdman. They could focus on what is best for their businesses and employees, not fear tax consequences. Business to business transactions would not be taxed. Moreover, individual productivity would not be penalized by an income tax.

Gov. Jim Pillen is opposed to the plan and has expressed concerns about its impact on the economy. Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryon Slone told the Nebraska Examiner earlier this year that it could raise the tax rate to 12-20% on new purchases to keep up with current revenue, which would make Nebraska uncompetitive.

The EPIC Option is not a tax cutting proposal, supporters said. As a retired firefighter himself with a wife who teaches and a son who serves in the military, Sen. Mike McDonald said that firefighters, teachers and military assistance would not be cut.

Taxes will still be collected, just from a different source. McDonald assured people that local autonomy will remain. Counties, school districts and other government agencies would continue to create their own budgets. The difference would be how the money is dispersed, which would be through the appropriations committee.

How much consumption tax would be charged? The Beacon Hill Institute in Massachusetts estimated the fiscal and economic effects of the proposed tax change. According to its calculations, a revenue-neutral consumption tax rate of 7.23% would replace existing taxes. In 2030, this would decrease to 6.52%.

To see the full Beacon Hill Institute report, go to https://epicoption.org/beacon-hill-study.

No other state in the U.S. has a tax system like the EPIC Option. McDonald said Japan has tried something similar.

“We believe this is going to be the catalyst to improve our state. This will put us ahead of our competitors,” said McDonald.

The EPIC Option strategy team is seeking individuals to circulate the petitions. Aside from the senators, all team members are volunteers. Jessen said this is a grassroots movement of plain, common people.

“We have nothing to gain other than to fix our tax system in Nebraska,” Jessen said.