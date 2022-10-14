Event barn transports guests to the past

Drving to the Creek Road Barn northwest of Newman Grove, Nebraska, you get a feeling that you are slipping back in time with each mile as the road turns from blacktop to gravel.

Entering the barn itself, you are transported into the 1900s.

Each piece of furniture and décor is a relic of the past, such as a vintage safe from Schmadeke Insurance in Albion, Nebraska and an antique luggage wagon from the Newman Grove train depot.

When Dennis and Jeanie McCloud moved the 1900s-era milk barn to their farm in 2004, little did they know how extensive the project would become.

In 2003, Dennis went to a sale at the Lloyd Bengston farm with one instruction from Jeanie: “Do not buy that barn.”

Fortunately for her, another man purchased the barn. However, the purchase agreement stated that it had to be moved within one year.

One year later, the barn still sat on its original foundation. Dennis jumped on the opportunity, paying $100 for the building. He hired Scribs from David City, a house-moving company to transport it. The two lean-tos were removed before transporting the structure five miles to where it now sits, nestled amongst other buildings and antiques Dennis has brought home to the McCloud farm.

The initial plan was to fix the barn to shelter livestock and farm equipment. To make storing large machinery such as tractors possible, the walls were raised four feet.

“My husband loves barns, so he wanted to restore it to make it usable,” Jeanie said.

It wasn’t until the couple hosted the McCloud family reunion in 2017 that the idea for an event center was formed. In preparation for the 100 guests attending the reunion, Dennis and Jeanie began adding supports and walls to the main level of the barn.

“It just progressed from there,” Jeanie said.

They built two lean-tos, replicating the original design of the barn. A kitchen area with a commercial-size refrigerator and serving area was sectioned off, as well as two restrooms.

“All the wood on the walls is recycled from numerous barns in the area,” Dennis said.

He power-washed each board.

Later, one of the lean-tos was opened and finished to accommodate more seating. The other side currently provides storage space.

Family and friends poured the concrete floor on the main level, which the McClouds stamped with coloring added to look like wood boards. Dennis said they tried to use local contractors throughout the project.

Jeanie’s special touch is a bride’s room. She accented the antique love seat with rustic decorations from the Milkhouse, which is owned by her sister Connie Zimmerman of Pierce, Nebraska. To hang dresses, Dennis added a saddle-holder from the late Harlan “Bouncer” Johnson of Newman Grove.

The McClouds installed eight camper hook ups and created parking space on a flat, grassy area next to the barn.

Revamping the barn loft has been the main focus the past two years. The McClouds hired a construction engineer to ensure the upper level of the barn could support weight.

“Steal I-beams were structurally needed,” Dennis said. “We also had to add floor joists 12 inches on center instead of every two feet for structural load.”

They tore up the entire upper floor to add the necessary supports.

Because the upper level flooring needed to be replaced, Dennis used the old floorboards to line the walls of the loft, which augments the rustic look of the barn. New floorboards were purchased from a custom sawmill in Wisconsin. They selected five-inch tongue-and-groove boards made of red oak wood. Later, they hired a company from Hastings to finish the floor with a slick surface for dancing.

A bar area and restroom complete the loft.

With the upper level aesthetically and architecturally sound, the next concern became fire safety. A fire escape was added to the barn front. On the back of the barn, newly installed French doors open to a handicap-accessible deck that opens to a hill. No stairs are necessary to enter the upper loft.

Dennis connected the deck to a driveway on the side hill, creating the perfect setting for the bride-to-be to make her grand entrance.

“The idea is that someday I could drive a team of horses to the deck and drop off one or more of my granddaughters,” Dennis said.

After an early spring rain washed away newly worked dirt behind the barn, the McClouds have turned their attention to landscaping. Retaining walls behind the barn are under construction.

All of this work has been a labor of love involving the entire McCloud family and neighborhood.

"Ninety nine percent has been my husband,” Jeanie said.

Their son and sons-in-law have been major contributors, as well as other family members, neighbors and friends who have shared time, equipment and expertise.

The name Creek Road Barn pays tribute to the farm where Dennis and Jeanie have lived for 43 of their 45 years of marriage. A road once ran parallel to a creek alongside their property to the land owned by Jeanie’s grandparents, and the family always referred to it as “the creek road,” said Jeanie.

Creek Road Barn hosted its first wedding in fall 2018. Other events held at the barn include business meetings, holiday celebrations and prom for both Lindsay Holy Family and Newman Grove Public Schools. In December, the McClouds hosted a Festival of Trees for the Newman Grove Community Club.

“We are hitting it full force now that the loft is completed,” Jeanie said.

Customers can choose their own caterers. A local business provides tables and chairs for events, as well. With capacity for 299 in the barn, some families choose to put up tents to provide additional seating.

If you want to take a step back in time for your next gathering, the Creek Road Barn provides the perfect setting for any event, big or small. Just follow the creek road to find the big red barn.