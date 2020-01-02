Walk for Hope will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Concordia Walz Fieldhouse in Seward, Nebraska. Organizers would like the entire community to get involved and come out and Walk for Hope in remembrance of someone you may have lost to suicide or in support of others who have lost loved ones to suicide. The Seward County Suicide Prevention Coalition and Four Corners LOSS Team will be there to answer any questions, as well as many other sponsors.
The Four Corners LOSS Team can be contacted at 402-710-2161.
The Seward County Suicide Prevention Coalition meets the second Tuesday of every month at noon at Seward Public Library. All those interested are welcome to come by and join the meeting or call Four Corners Health Department for more information at 402-710-2161.
The York County Support Group for suicide survivors is meant to help loved ones feel less alone when facing the stigma and dynamics attached to suicide. The group meets the last Tuesday of the month starting at 5:30 p.m. and will reconvene in January 2020. If you have questions, call Four Corners at 402-710-2161.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day for anyone who wants to talk to someone about how they’re feeling; it’s not a requirement to be actively suicidal to use the hotline. There is also a text version — text HOME to 741741.
http://www.sprc.org/ is an informative website with many resources, including crisis lines, chats and information on how to help talk someone out of suicide.
Nebraskans struggling with mental illness are also encouraged to visit their primary care provider, or nearest emergency room, walk-in clinic or urgent care for help.