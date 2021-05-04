 Skip to main content
Evolving work of custom harvesters prompts potential changes to rules for foreign workers
Workers wanted

It’s been increasingly challenging for many custom harvest operations and grain producers to find local skilled labor to fill temporary planting, harvesting and transportation jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A program offers a solution by finding employees from outside the U.S. who are willing to fill those temporary positions.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture held an informational webinar April 7 to explain legislation moving through Congress concerning the Farm Worker Modernization Act.

Kansas wheat harvest

At issue is a proposal to extend the time foreign employees can spend in the U.S., in order to help producers in various agricultural sectors that need foreign workers year-round. Currently, foreign workers can stay a maximum of 10 months.

“Legislation that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives would reform the H-2A program so that year-round agricultural employers would enable workers to have a limited number of visas available for year-round employment,” said Michael Marsh, CEO and president of the National Council of Ag Employers, based in Washington, D.C.

The legislation needs approval from the Senate, which is expected to create its own bill. At least 60 votes are needed, Marsh said.

U.S. Capitol

Of the 275,000 jobs certified by the U.S. Department of Labor, very few (337) domestic workers applied, Marsh said.

A custom harvest crew says that finding skilled, qualified employees is always a challenge, as it is with many businesses these days. Often, because they are unable to find qualified domestic help who have experience with heavy equipment, a valid CDL and can pass a drug test, BT Harvesting uses the H-2A visa to hire foreign employees, said Amanda and Anders Thomsen, who operate the custom harvest business that runs from Texas to the Canadian border.

As part of H-2A, wages are also being debated. Some producers question how the U.S. Department of Agriculture calculated the hourly wage, which they feel is too high. In Kansas: the hourly wage is $15.89. The federal minimum wage, comparatively, is $7.25 per hour.

armando2.jpg

Armando, a Mexican employee at Rosenholm Farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin, works in the milking parlor. He asked that his last name not be used because of his immigration status. Armando is among the estimated 51 percent of all dairy workers nationwide who are immigrants. His boss, John Rosenow, says that if his foreign-born employees were deported, or decided to look for work elsewhere, Americans would lose their jobs too, because the farm would be forced to shut down.

Many agricultural jobs, especially those of custom harvesters, have changed. The cost of machinery and labor has prompted many operations to turn to custom crews. That results in a longer working season, said Russell Plaschka, ag business development and workforce program manager for the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“Custom harvesters who cut from wheat harvest to fall harvest traveling from Texas all the way to Canada, now operate from April to December,” he said.

The bulk custom harvesters employ South Africans and people from European countries such as Denmark and Ireland, Plaschka said. They have the most experience with the machinery

“A lot of younger people are more into their cellphones and tech games, and they don’t like doing the work in the heat or the cold, and so it’s been challenging to find workers,” said Dixie Cravens, a foreign labor certification manager.

Employee/employer services and programs are offered through Kansas Workforce Centers. There free are resources to help job seekers find jobs. Employers can advertise on KansasWorks.com, where the Kansas Workforce Center will works with industries to match them up with people looking for work.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Obtaining a CDL different for residents, non-residents

A recent webinar by the Kansas Department of Agriculture provided insight on the process and necessary documentation for obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in Kansas, especially for foreign workers.

First there, are differences between a CDL and farm vehicle operations.

Farm vehicle operations refers to any time a farmer transports products, machinery or supplies in a vehicle that is operated by a farmer, their family or employees driving within a 150-mile radius. They are not required to have a commercial driver’s license.

A CDL is needed if a vehicle is being used for profit, which includes workers under the H-2A program.

Below are the documents U.S. workers and foreign workers need to become a Kansas-licensed CDL driver, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue:

Documents needed for H-2A workers:

  • I-94 if recent incoming H-2A or I797A Notice of Action if changed status or employer once in U.S.
  • Visa
  • Passport
  • Proof of Social Security (if they have received theirs already) such as card, W2, or tax documents
  • g Proof of physical address: Letter of employment or the ETA-790 with the business name having a Kansas address, H-2A name, and Kansas address of residence

Documents needed for U.S. citizens (out of state transfer):

  • Valid out of state non-commercial class CDL
  • Proof of legal presence such as a state-issued birth certificate or valid passport
  • If name is different, a proof of name change such as marriage license, adoption papers or court order
  • Proof of social security, such as card, W-2 or tax documents
  • Two proofs of physical address

Documents needed for a Kansas resident

  • Valid Kansas non-commercial class CDL

To go from a Mexican CDL to an American CDL, Jackie Gray of the Kansas Department of Revenue says it’s the same transfer of fees that someone would have from one state to the other in the U.S. The online test is only for non-commercial class CDL and cannot be taken in another country.

There’s a fee to use the online service. Tests are in English, and will be available in Spanish by late April.

“We are there to be sure the safest driver is on the road,” said Brian Brunt, Kansas CDL coordinator, with the Kansas Department of Revenue. “We have a brand new program that will make it easier and beneficial for the employer, as they get the employees in.”

