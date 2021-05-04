Evolving work of custom harvesters prompts potential changes to rules for foreign workers

It’s been increasingly challenging for many custom harvest operations and grain producers to find local skilled labor to fill temporary planting, harvesting and transportation jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A program offers a solution by finding employees from outside the U.S. who are willing to fill those temporary positions.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture held an informational webinar April 7 to explain legislation moving through Congress concerning the Farm Worker Modernization Act.
At issue is a proposal to extend the time foreign employees can spend in the U.S., in order to help producers in various agricultural sectors that need foreign workers year-round. Currently, foreign workers can stay a maximum of 10 months.
“Legislation that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives would reform the H-2A program so that year-round agricultural employers would enable workers to have a limited number of visas available for year-round employment,” said Michael Marsh, CEO and president of the National Council of Ag Employers, based in Washington, D.C.
The legislation needs approval from the Senate, which is expected to create its own bill. At least 60 votes are needed, Marsh said.
Of the 275,000 jobs certified by the U.S. Department of Labor, very few (337) domestic workers applied, Marsh said.
A custom harvest crew says that finding skilled, qualified employees is always a challenge, as it is with many businesses these days. Often, because they are unable to find qualified domestic help who have experience with heavy equipment, a valid CDL and can pass a drug test, BT Harvesting uses the H-2A visa to hire foreign employees, said Amanda and Anders Thomsen, who operate the custom harvest business that runs from Texas to the Canadian border.
As part of H-2A, wages are also being debated. Some producers question how the U.S. Department of Agriculture calculated the hourly wage, which they feel is too high. In Kansas: the hourly wage is $15.89. The federal minimum wage, comparatively, is $7.25 per hour.
Many agricultural jobs, especially those of custom harvesters, have changed. The cost of machinery and labor has prompted many operations to turn to custom crews. That results in a longer working season, said Russell Plaschka, ag business development and workforce program manager for the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
“Custom harvesters who cut from wheat harvest to fall harvest traveling from Texas all the way to Canada, now operate from April to December,” he said.
The bulk custom harvesters employ South Africans and people from European countries such as Denmark and Ireland, Plaschka said. They have the most experience with the machinery
“A lot of younger people are more into their cellphones and tech games, and they don’t like doing the work in the heat or the cold, and so it’s been challenging to find workers,” said Dixie Cravens, a foreign labor certification manager.
Employee/employer services and programs are offered through Kansas Workforce Centers. There free are resources to help job seekers find jobs. Employers can advertise on KansasWorks.com, where the Kansas Workforce Center will works with industries to match them up with people looking for work.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.