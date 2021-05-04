Evolving work of custom harvesters prompts potential changes to rules for foreign workers

It’s been increasingly challenging for many custom harvest operations and grain producers to find local skilled labor to fill temporary planting, harvesting and transportation jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A program offers a solution by finding employees from outside the U.S. who are willing to fill those temporary positions.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture held an informational webinar April 7 to explain legislation moving through Congress concerning the Farm Worker Modernization Act.

At issue is a proposal to extend the time foreign employees can spend in the U.S., in order to help producers in various agricultural sectors that need foreign workers year-round. Currently, foreign workers can stay a maximum of 10 months.

“Legislation that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives would reform the H-2A program so that year-round agricultural employers would enable workers to have a limited number of visas available for year-round employment,” said Michael Marsh, CEO and president of the National Council of Ag Employers, based in Washington, D.C.

The legislation needs approval from the Senate, which is expected to create its own bill. At least 60 votes are needed, Marsh said.